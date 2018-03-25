RIDGWAY — Dave Love is a trail blazer — literally and figuratively.
He will be recognized in April by the Ridgway YMCA Triathlon, as well as by the Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous, for his contributions to the community and local recreation.
At 87 years old, Love moves a little more slowly than he once did, but he is still filled with the same passion, knowledge, and stories.
Everyone who knows him has a different definition of Dave Love — ranging from adventurer to businessman, athlete to veteran, former fire chief to former Boy Scout, leather worker to photographer, historian to daredevil, family member to friend.
Born in Avis, Love’s father owned a hardware store which failed during the Great Depression, leading the family to move to Ridgway to find work, and it was here Love would spend most of his life.
Some say his venturer’s spirit may have been ignited by his time in the Boy Scouts, where he won many awards, but it had definitely taken root by the time he was stationed in Panama with the U.S. Army during World War II.
Love reminisces little of the work, but much about leading his fellow soldiers on tours to explore and photograph the mountains, waterways, and jungles there.
“I enjoyed it,” Love said. “Hey, you’re in a new country, why not learn about it.”
Ever fearless, Love would become regionally famous in local and Army newspapers there.
Recounting the day that happened, Love said he went with some of the other soldiers to a bullfight. Unimpressed by its violence, he found a place where the handlers would bring the bulls into the ring to prep them.
A big kid at heart, when Love saw children jump into that ring, he went too. With each fight, bulls came and went, and Love recounted that each was more ferocious and stronger than the last. As they grew more powerful, the children went to find other sport, until Love was the last left — with a red handkerchief, taunting the bull. He ultimately left the ring unscathed but not without a photographer grabbing a photo of “the gringo” who was crazy enough to dance with a bull.
In his life, Love worked at the ink plant and Motion Control in Ridgway, but started Love’s Canoe because “I wanted something to do,” he said non-chalantly.
The store started at his home, but when waiting around for renters became too labor intensive, he found a plot of land by the river, on Main Street, and set up an office in a trailer.
As the business grew, he would eventually build the storefront which currently houses Country Squirrel Outfitters.
Love says he loved the canoe part of the business but had to learn about bicycles. But once he did, he was known to bike 30-plus miles after closing the store each day.
He drew a map of the Clarion River by hand, marking landmarks along the way, which he would give to paddlers. That same map would run in different publications in Pittsburgh, drawing visitors.
Love — matter-of-factly — said you should always be welcoming and take care of visitors, remembering fondly the people he met through the store.
He kept a notebook of the stories anglers would tell when they returned to the shop with their catches. Then, when out-of-town visitors asked where to go, he could guide them to the best fishing sites. More often than not they would come back, praising his advice.
“I always got a kick out of that because I’ve never fished a day in my life,” Love said with a laugh.
Love’s friend, Sue Fava of Ridgway, recalls him giving fishing poles and bait to children who needed them, and finding bicycles in trash piles and rebuilding them to give to kids who had none.
And that giving took different forms once Love established the store.
The Triathlon, which is now in its 37th year, was started by Love, who said he had heard of similar events and thought, “We could probably do that here.”
He remembers walking to the corner hunting store, now long gone, and getting Bob Wright on board.
“That first one, we didn’t know what we were doing,” said Love, giving a nod to those in the community who have kept it going. “It makes you feel good to see it still going. I picked up a lot of good friends through it.”
He was also one of the founders of the Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail. After showing up at a meeting scheduled by George Miller of Brockway about opening the railroad grade, Love went at the trail full steam.
“I did thousands of hours on that trail,” recalls Love, who recognized the contributions of his brother Don and of all of the volunteers and friends who would show up to help establish the path and maintain it.
He said helping to forge the 18-mile trail along the river was at times a challenge due to court battles with the railroad, drainage issues, people who attempted to destroy the progress made, and just the enormity of the project.
“Mile by mile we resaved part of it. Once we got to the point that we could ride through — it was so rewarding,” Love said. “We fought hard for that trail.”
Love, who was passionate about cross country skiing, is also known for building up its culture in the Ridgway area by working with the Allegheny National Forest to develop the Laurel Mills cross country ski area.
Love would map the trails and help work to make them a reality, then stage bike races to raise money to purchase a grooming machine to make tracks so people could ski with ease and speed.
A known adventurer, Love has traveled across the country and world seeking it.
From riding his bike three different times to Washington, DC, to hiking the Grand Canyon from rim to rim, walking through water in a dark cave in the Riviera Maya to encounters with an angry mother bear while archery hunting.
Throughout his life he would also serve as Ridgway’s fire chief, play on “The Shamrocks” football team in Johnsonburg, and would find historical Native American sites along the Clarion River, as well as dinosaur tracks near Hallton which would be recognized by the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
When asked why he gave so much to Ridgway during his life, the ever-humble Love said, “It’s just the way it worked out.”
Now a resident at Ridgmont, an assisted living facility, Love still has plans.
He would like to see a boardwalk built over the beaver dam at Sandy Beach Park so visitors can watch the river otter, eagles, and other animals that frequent that area and he would also like to see bleachers built on the visitor’s side at the football stadium.
Of his life, Love says, “It’s been one adventure after another.”
