Following a path many traditional Sunday newspapers have taken to provide better, more timely news coverage, improve delivery, keep subscription costs in line and maintain healthy, vibrant newsrooms, the Tri-County Sunday next week will transition to become the Tri-County Weekend.
“Over the past several years we and nearly all newspapers have struggled to maintain consistent delivery,” said Pat Patterson, publisher of the new Tri-County Weekend, of the Courier Express in DuBois, of the Progress in Clearfield, of the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville and The Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. “By moving to Saturday delivery, we are in a position to convert much of our delivery to same-day mail delivery. We have partnered with the Postal Service and with their excellent and predictable service we are dramatically improving delivery across our readership area.
“There are, however,” Patterson went on, “several areas that will continue with traditional carrier delivery. These areas are Treasure Lake and portions of in-town DuBois. Nearly all other subscribers will receive your daily paper however you receive your daily mail.”
The publisher said using postal delivery is not a new concept but it has gained much focus over the past several years. “Nearly all the other papers in our region utilize the Postal Service for their delivery.
“We have been planning this change for several months,” Patterson said, “and believe our conversion will be extremely beneficial to our readers. We expect to be able to offer a much more diverse product and much more timely reporting of Friday night high school sports.
“It is critical that our readers are able to rely on and trust our news,” Patterson said. “Small community journalism is alive and well so long as we continue to adapt, evolve and be relevant to our readers and communities. These changes are a part of that process. Our goal is always to improve. Please reach out to us by contacting our office if you experience any delivery issues or interruption during this transition.”