CLARION — Bluegrass music will once again ring throughout the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion as bluegrass enthusiasts of all ages are set to gather March 20-22 for the 11th annual Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival.
Hosted as a fundraiser each year by United Way of Clarion County, the three-day festival serves as a way to bring Bluegrass musicians and fans together for a weekend packed with concerts, jam sessions, raffles and more put on for a good cause.
According to United Way Executive Director and event organizer Melissa Fulton, the premise for the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival originated with the intent of offering a free family-friendly event at a time when there was “a spike of unemployment in our community.”
“It was a way to get people out, enjoy the day and learn about the services and programs available to them,” she said.
With support from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts and the Clarion County Tourism Committee, Fulton said the bluegrass festival has continued to grow every year and attracts not only local bluegrass fans, but people from all over.
“We have over 700 people attend each year throughout the three days,” Fulton said, noting that festival-goers typically fill at least one hotel and extend to others in the area.
She said concerts are often standing room only and that “jam sessions” will take place all weekend long “in every nook and cranny of the venue.”
“We’ll have 25 bands on stage this year,” Fulton added. “Each one donates their time and talents.”
While the Ramada will serve as the hub of activity, Fulton said this year’s festival is expanding to include concerts hosted at other venues in Clarion.
“I’m excited to get the community more involved,” she said, noting that two bands will perform at Mechanistic Brewing Co. on Friday, March 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 8 to 10 p.m.
At the Ramada, festival doors will open at 5 p.m. Friday, with concerts beginning at 6 p.m. Bands will play 30 minutes sets until 11 p.m. or midnight.
In addition to concerts outside the hotel, Fulton said the Clarion River Jam will debut its first ever fiddle, mandolin, guitar and banjo competition on Saturday, March 21, at the Ramada.
“I’m excited for the competitions,” she said, noting bluegrass musicians of all ages and skill levels can participate in the competition. “I’m especially excited to get some of the youngest musicians involved.”
Registration for the competition begins at 9 a.m., and judging will begin at 10 a.m. Prize money will be awarded to the top three contestants in each division.
Space is limited. Anyone wanting to compete should register by calling (814) 226-8760 or emailing clarionunitedway@verizon.net.
Concerts will resume at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the hotel, with the last band taking the stage at 10 p.m. Fulton said, the popular “Fiddler’s Roll Call” will also return for its second year.
“Guests can get an official Clarion River Jam shirt while they are here,” Fulton noted, adding that a few vendors will also be set up in the hallways.
The festival wraps up on March 22 at the Ramada with a Sunday Morning Gospel Jam beginning at 10 a.m.
Although the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival is free to attend, Fulton said donations are accepted to help cover the event’s expenses.
“All of the money raised benefits United Way of Clarion County and our work in the community assisting with health, education and income stability programs,” she said.
“Nowhere else will you find a group of musicians jamming together sounding absolutely fantastic...in such an engaging environment,” Fulton said of the bluegrass festival. “And the cookie table is pretty terrific too.”