The Cook Forest Half Marathon and 5K is not only one of the area’s foremost springtime running events, attracting almost 500 participants in 2019, but also a major fundraiser for the Clarion University women’s Cross Country and Track and Field teams who organize the race. Therefore, when this year’s 36th iteration was canceled due to coronavirus-related concerns, it left a gap in both the local sports calendar and deprived the organizers of the entry fees that go toward program sustainability.
Like many who have had plans altered because of the coronavirus, Ben Bevevino, head track and field coach, and Eric Laughlin, head cross country coach, improvised and adapted. The result was creation of a replacement event, the Clarion University 5K scheduled for this weekend.
“We were trying to think of anything that we could do that was similar,” Bevevino said. “Whenever we canceled the half marathon, the company we use for registration had mentioned a virtual run as an option. Eric (Laughlin) and the (Clarion University) administration said, ‘Let’s give it a go.’ So from there we figured out what we needed to do and put it together.”
Because no prizes will be awarded, the decision was made to allow participants to complete the race distance (3.1 miles) in any manner they choose. “We don’t care if you run, bike, canoe, swim. We just wanted this to be a situation that makes it fun for everybody at any age and at any level,” Laughlin said.
Another unique feature of the event is that it’s being conducted over a three-day period. “That’s because we’re not sure of what everybody’s schedule is like right now. We don’t know who can do what on what day, so we thought we’d open it up to a full weekend,” Bevevino said.
Like with the original half marathon, all funds raised will go to support women’s cross country and track scholarships, as well as the teams’ operating budgets. Noted Laughlin, “Everything the half marathon did we’re trying to make sure this goes to as well. Right now we’re having a pretty good response.”
“We’ve got a wide range of people that are willing to do something. The last time I looked we had people from five or six different states registered for it. Anybody’s welcome to do it,” Bevevino said.
Both coaches are looking forward to the participants posting pictures on the event’s Facebook page (Clarion University Virtual 5K) when they’re finished. “We’re hoping people are going to wear costumes and do some interesting stuff,” chuckled Laughlin.
Registration is $25 and open to the public, with all entrants receiving an event T-shirt. Interested individuals can register online at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134438