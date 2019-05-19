PHILIPSBURG — For the sixth consecutive year, the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation will host the annual wine walk in downtown Philipsburg Friday. This year, it’s been renamed the “Wine Walk and Brew HaHa,” as there will be more craft breweries and distilleries than in previous years.
Event organizer Faith Maguire, of the PRC, said this year’s event will be on Front Street Friday from 5-9 p.m. This year, however, will have a theme to it.
“It’s an 80s theme and we encourage those (participating) to dress up,” Maguire said. “There will be prizes awarded for best costume.”
The theme coincides with the Rowland Theatre’s event the following night, as they are bringing in 80s tribute band Rubix Cube for a show.
Maguire said they originally printed 600 tickets and they were quickly sold out. Another 600 have been printed and are located at the borough building and various businesses. However, Maguire said they will print more tickets if the second batch sells out.
Tickets cost $10 per person, with Maguire saying the first 500 people that show up will receive a free glass courtesy of CNB Bank.
Front Street will be decorated a bit for the event and Maguire said they will be putting out bistro, card tables and tents for those attending to enjoy.
“We’re going to make it have a very homey feel,” Maguire said of the event.
Wineries are part of the main attraction, obviously. There are currently eight different wineries scheduled to take part as of press time, including locals Bee Kind Winery, Twisted Vine Winery and Two Birch Winery.
This year, Clearfield’s Race Street Brew Works will be on hand, as well as VooDoo Brewing Company out of State College and Meadville. As far as distilleries, there will be three of them, as well as a separate place selling “shine smoothies.”
Food vendors will also be on hand with a mix of items, ranging from plenty of BBQ foods, pierogies, hot dogs and more.
Maguire said the event will also host other vendors with various items. Representatives from the new dog park in Philipsburg will be selling dog bones made from the used grain from Race Street Brew Works, with all proceeds benefitting the park.
While the event takes place, Maguire said DJ Gigi will play from 5-7 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m., the band Zero Tolerance will take the stage.
Tickets can be bought at the Philipsburg Borough office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can also pick up tickets at the following businesses: Painting Broad, Cameron Bakery, Ricotta Jewelry, Thieves Market, Twisted Vine Winery, Diva Bling, Nails by Nicci, Rock & Ruthless and Hi-Way Pizza.
Maguire said she’s excited to see people flock to the downtown area.
“It’ll be nice to see the community spirit coming alive again,” Maguire said.