SARAH FURNACE — Less than three months after work began, construction on Phase I of the Brady Tunnel renovation project is nearly complete.
“They’re on track,” Allegheny Valley Land Trust (AVLT) executive director Chris Ziegler said last week of the progress construction crews from Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion have made at the northern portal of the tunnel. “They said they would be done before Christmas, and they’ll be done just before Christmas.”
Ziegler joined Jeff Christy and Josh James from Young & Associates Engineers and Surveyors of Indiana, the project’s engineering firm, at the project site near Sarah Furnace on Dec. 11 to check on the work that has been completed this far and provide an update on upcoming phases of the tunnel renovation.
The Brady Tunnel renovation project, which is spearheaded by the AVLT, will close a major gap in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. The project, which is estimated to cost between $4.5 and $5 million, will be completed in multiple phases.
According to Ziegler, work on Phase I of the project – which began in late September and was estimated to cost $1.8 million – is nearly complete, with 52 feet of new liner installed in the tunnel and the large hole in the ceiling sealed with grout.
“All they have to do is the [water] diversion ditch above the tunnel...[and] that’s all there is to do,” she said, noting that Palo planned to finish the ditch by the end of this week.
“Everything seems to be going smoothly, and looks the way we thought it would,” Young & Associates engineer Jeff Christy said of the work at the tunnel. He noted that once the area above the tunnel is filled and regraded, the flowing water on top of the portal will be redirected away from the tunnel using a Fabriform system – a large bag filled with concrete – to create a channel. “We’re happy with it.”
With construction wrapping up on Phase I of the tunnel renovation, Ziegler shifted focus to Phase II of the project, which she hopes will begin in early 2020.
“We got a $500,000 grant from DCNR [the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources] for the next phase of the tunnel project,” she said.
Phase II of the renovation includes the reconstruction of the sluice at the southern portal of the tunnel, as well as the installation of more lining.
“We’re going to shoot for 100 feet of liner,” she continued, adding that the AVLT hopes to bid the sluice project in February and the liner shortly thereafter. “We want that money to come off the top so we can use whatever is remaining for liner.”
The existing sluice – which should divert water from the tunnel – is rotted and in need of repair, Ziegler noted.
“We’re going to reconstruct it,” she said. “We’ll use a couple different materials, but it will look as much like (the original) as it can.”
Reflecting on the project so far, Ziegler said she can’t believe how fast everything has progressed in the past year.
“Every time I come, I just have to touch it because it doesn’t seem real,” she said, explaining that the grant for Phase I was awarded last November, bid in April and awarded in May. “They were on site in September. It didn’t take very long at all.”
Ziegler also credited the Palo construction crew for a job well done.
“She’ll stay up for another 100 years,” Christy said of the tunnel.