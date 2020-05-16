DUBOIS — One of DuBois American Legion’s oldest members still has a sharp mind and plenty of stories to share about his time serving during World War II.
Emory Preston Miller, 95, of Home Camp, was only ever aboard one ship in his time with the U.S. Navy. He was the youngest of six boys, four of which had been taken into the service and his oldest brother was working on the defense plan.
“As soon as I turned 17 I enlisted in the Navy and went to Newport, Rhode Island, for boot camp,” Miller said.
He was assigned to the USS Whitehurst DE 634, a boat sent into commission in November 1943. This ship was targeted by a suicide bomber attack on April 12, 1945, that killed 42 men.
“My battle station was at the back end of the ship, and the gunner was from Reading, Pennsylvania, Bill Eisenhower. An airplane hit our bridge and went through a wheel house. He was carrying a bomb, and exited the starbird side. We caught on fire, and we lost 42 men that day. I’m sitting here and I can see it just as plain as I can see Orner’s Farm. I could see it coming and I got Eisenhower’s attention and he swung his gun around,” Miller said.
He recalled the gunner firing at the plane. Eisenhower managed to cut the wing off, bringing the it down in the water about 20 feet from the ship, according to Miller.
“Emory Miller and William Eisenhower should have been decorated for their work after the suicide bomber struck. While others were distracted by the explosion and fire on the bridge, Miller was still alert to the possibility of attack by another Kamikaze. That alertness paid off when he spotted the fourth Val Dive Bomber lined up and attacking from the stern. Eisenhower’s immediate reaction to Miller’s warning, and his accuracy with the 20mm gun almost certainly saved many more lives,” said Max Crow, a historian and webmaster of the USS Whitehurst DE-634 Association.
When Miller came home, he married his wife and was with her for 60 years before she died. He has three grandchildren and his second great-grand child was just born last June.
“I’ve had such a great life and I’ve been so blessed,” Miller said.