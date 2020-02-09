DuBOIS — Ten-year-old Emma Roy has not had her hair cut in nearly a year, but that will change when she participates in the Penn State DuBois THON Hair Auction on Thursday to help save the lives of children battling cancer.
The DuBois Area Middle School fifth-grader has approximately 10 to 12 inches to donate to THON, which is Penn State’s student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Their mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research – all in pursuit of a cure.
In January, Roy organized and held a Dine For A Cure fundraiser, a to-go dinner and basket raffle at the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3, and raised more than $2,000 to benefit pediatric cancer research because she knows people dealing with pediatric cancer.
“We sold 255 dinners and all the raffle money is also going to pediatric cancer research, too,” Roy said.
Though there are many pediatric cancer research organizations to donate to, Roy chose to help the Penn State THON benefit.
She will donate her hair at the sixth annual THON dancer send-off, where there will be a silent auction, a hair auction, and spaghetti dinner, all starting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Student Union of Penn State DuBois. It is a way to support the dancers before they leave for the 46-hour dance maraTHON Feb. 21-23.
“I do not want to see it (her hair) go, but I know it’s going to a good cause so I am happy about that,” Roy said. Her donated hair will then be sent to Wigs For Kids, a nonprofit organization that has been serving children suffering from hair loss since 1981.
Helping out with a good cause is nothing new for the young Roy. She enjoys donating to the food pantry at Thanksgiving and making Christmas ornaments for nursing home residents. This year for Valentine’s Day, she will be making little notes, hearts on inspiring messages and hanging them on children’s lockers at school.
Roy is the daughter of Tony and Beth Ann Roy, of DuBois, and has a twin sister, Taylor. She also participates in the Kindness Club at the middle school, is a Girl Scout, and enjoys bowling and playing softball.
Roy said she has learned a lot throughout the experience of organizing and holding her own fundraiser.
“I definitely want to do it again when I’m older because it felt exciting to do it and know that I was doing it for a good cause,” she said. “It felt special. It made me feel special that I was helping other people.”
Anyone who would like to help Roy reach her goal of $2,500 can call (814) 771-0259.