NEW BETHLEHEM — Adoptable cats mingled with yoga practitioners at the Redbank Valley Community Center at a recent Saturday morning event.
Instructor Cortney Ortz presented the program as a stand-alone event from 11 a.m. to noon in front of participants, a small audience and four kittens.
While the yoga enthusiasts were pleased with the innovative class, the other half of the guests did not seem to care one way or the other. Two of the kittens were content to nap in willing laps. The third was noisily intent on finding a quiet hiding place, while the fourth did whatever he wanted.
“I have seen goats and cats incorporated into yoga before and thought it would be a good way to help out Just Us For The Animals,” Ortz said. “I used to teach a yoga class here at the center in the past but do not have the time to do it on a regular basis anymore.”
Amber Hepler and Stephanie Bonanno, Just Us For The Animals volunteers, were among the cat wranglers on hand. Bonanno is a co-founder of the nonprofit spaying, fostering and adoption organization.
“I tried to pick out a few of our foster kittens who seemed friendly and might interact with people better than our shyer ones,” Bonanno said.
Just Us For The Animals, with an office in Punxsutawney, does not have a bricks-and-mortar location and is not a traditional animal-rescue or shelter organization. Rather, it relies on the goodwill of a few foster families for dogs and cats needing veterinary care and a temporary safe haven while waiting for their forever homes.
The tiger-stripe explorer lurking among the table legs was a case in point. Lively and confident, he also showed signs of his former life on the mean streets. The tip of one ear was ragged, and there were signs of a street fight showing on his neck.
One of the lap sitters, a petite tortoise-shell kitten, was another who had needed a few weeks of home care while awaiting adoption.
“For the first few weeks, she had some intestinal problems and we thought that her immune system was still a little underdeveloped,” Bonanno said. “We made sure that she was all better before bringing her out for her debut.”
Just Us For The Animals’ volunteer veterinarians treat their patients for free, checking them for various feline diseases and attending to bitten ears and sore feet before the kittens are made available for adoption.
There has been no word on successful adoptions after the recent class, but the intrepid tiger-stripe kitten was a crowd pleaser. Even the yellow kitty trying frantically to dig her way under a restroom door ended up smiling and playing in a willing lap.
Yoga class attendees, the human ones, paid a small fee for the Saturday session. The community center and Just Us For The Animals shared the financial proceeds.