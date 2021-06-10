MAHAFFEY — A Mahaffey man is recuperating from a dual organ transplant.
Bob Gommer was the recipient of a heart and kidney transplant at the end of April at UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.
Gommer had a heart attack in March. He was taken initially to Punxsutawney Hospital, then transported to Penn Highlands DuBois and later airlifted by medical helicopter to UPMC.
Gommer said he had no history of heart disease and felt fine the morning of his heart attack. “He had no signs anything was wrong. He played golf the day before,” Gommer’s wife Barb Vaughn said.
At Penn Highlands DuBois’ emergency department, a catherization procedure found Gommer’s heart was only working at 20 percent of capacity. “He coded on the table and was taken by Life Flight to Pittsburgh, she said, adding the doctors told her Gommer’s prognosis was bleak because he had so many arteries blocked.
His best option was a heart transplant. Gommer said he hesitated at first because he believed waiting for a transplant would take too much time. “He didn’t believe it could happen quickly,” Vaughn said.
Gommer was also stunned to learn his kidneys had been damaged by the heart attack and were not responding to treatment necessitating a need for a dual heart and kidney transplant.
Gommer was approved to be placed on the hospital system’s transplant list. “He was approved on a Monday and the next week he received the organs. It was so much quicker than we could have imagined,” she said, adding, “Bob was connected to machines that he couldn’t come off of without dying. With God’s help, he got a donor right away.”
The surgery took 11 hours. Gommer received his new heart first then the kidney. His operation was the first dual operation the hospital has done in more than 10 years.
UPMC Surgical Director for the Advanced Heart Failure Center Dr. David J. Kaczorowski said, “Mr. Gommer suffered a myocardial infarction (heart attack) and was in shock due to his failing heart. He then suffered a cardiac arrest but was able to be resuscitated. Because of the severity of his condition, he was transferred to UPMC Presbyterian. Upon arrival to the hospital, he was immediately taken to the operating room and placed on two separate life support devices: extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO to supply blood flow and oxygen to his organs and another device known as an Impella, a temporary left ventricular assist device, which is used to support the heart,” he said, adding, “He was supported on these devices in the intensive care unit for a month until he was well enough to survive a transplant. He then underwent a combined heart/kidney transplant and recovered well from the operation.”
Kaczorowski said Gommer’s kidneys shut down because of the shock to his body created by his heart’s attack. “Mr. Gommer’s kidneys failed due to the shock that he was in and the arrest that he suffered prior to his arrival at UPMC. Despite all efforts, his kidneys did not recover. Because of this, a kidney transplant was required in addition to a heart transplant for his failing heart.”
Kaczorowski said a combined heart and kidney transplant is quite rare. “Generally less than 100 are performed annually in the U.S.,” he noted.
He said Gommer is recuperating well.
“His prognosis is excellent and we expect him to continue to do well,” Kaczorowski said, adding, he will continue to follow up with a team from UPMC that includes transplant cardiologists, nephrologists and surgeons as well as his own physicians who have cared for him in the past.
Gommer was discharged from the hospital on May 26. He is having physical and occupational therapy. He will take three anti-rejection medications for the remainder of his life. He is also taking other medications in relation to the surgery but will eventually wean off of those.
“He is making great strides. It’s amazing the strength he has regained,” Vaughn said.
“God is not through with Bob yet. We believe he has much more planned for him,” she said, adding, “Right now we are focused on him getting his strength back. He is looking forward to being able to play golf and getting back to his normal routine.”
Vaughn said their family continues to pray for Gommer’s donor’s family.