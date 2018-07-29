FOXBURG — It was like stepping back into a photo from the 1920s that show a Main Street lined with Ford Model Ts, only it’s 2018, not the 1920s. Nevertheless, anyone stopping along Main Street in Foxburg, Clarion County, on one warm Thursday in July likely had that same feeling.

The Model Ts came one by one that morning, a few at at time but by 1 p.m. they were coming by twos and threes and fours. There were 203 Model Ts visiting this quaint town along the Allegheny River and as they congregated along Main Street people began to stop downtown to get a close-up look at these vehicles from decades ago.

They were members of the Model T Ford Club International and this was the 62nd annual tour.

The drivers came from the four corners of the United States and all the states in between, as well as from Canada and Australia, Gwenn Neubert, of Cabot, tour guide and a member of the host club, the Western Pennsylvania Model T chapter, said. The vehicles participating in the tour represented every year from 1909 through 1927.

During the tour, there are daily forays to a variety of locations, all within a 50 mile radius of Cranberry Township, where the drivers were staying. They visited towns in Butler, Lawrence, Allegheny and Clarion counties. Foxburg was the farthest north the tour had traveled as they had visited Beaver, Volant, Butler, Saxonburg and the North Park area.

Neubert said she was trying to showcase the small towns in the region. This was the first time the tour has been in western Pennsylvania. Every year there is a tour held in the United States or one of the other countries, she said. The 2019 tour is already scheduled for July 14-19 on Prince Edward Island, Canada.

One of the newer club members is Bill Ramsey, of Bruceton Mills, W. Va., who has been a club member for about five years. He says he’s one of the “younger” members at age 59. Some of the drivers participating in the tour have been club members for 30 years, he said.

“I have two Model Ts. Most people don’t have one. They tend to multiply kind of like rabbits when you get into the hobby,” he commented with a smile.

It was stories told by his grandfather that got him interested in Model Ts.

“My grandfather, who I was very close to, used to tell me about driving his father’s Model T. I’m originally from southern West Virginia where the hills and mountains are very steep. Coming from a poor family, he did, the Model T gas tank is under the seat and the gas flows into the carburetor by gravity. So if you don’t have the tank pretty full and you go up a real steep hill, you can’t do it. You have to turn around and back up the hill so that the gas will run” into the carburetor.”

Also, the Model T doesn’t have a gear shift lever, but instead has three pedals on the floor. “The left pedal is kind of a clutch pedal, the middle pedal is a reverse pedal to back up and the right one is the brake,” Ramsey explained. “So it’s a little bit different and he used to tell me about that so I became interested in Model Ts.”

Ramsey researched the Model T for a long time and then about five years ago decided it was time to buy one.

But once you have a Model T, the question is how long does it take to master driving it with its three pedal system.

“Some people say to get truly proficient (at driving a Model T) it takes 40 hours but that seems long to me,” Ramsey said. “You can do it quicker than that but it does take some getting used to. Be very careful because they don’t have very good brakes. They cruise nicely at about 30-35 (mph). The maximum speed is about 40, sometimes 45 but that’s getting real shaky.”

So what does he like best about driving a Model T?

“As a driver you have to drive it meaning you have to pay attention. There’s a throttle lever on the right and the ignition timing is done manually by moving the lever on the left.” In modern cars the computer handles all of this. “If you like to drive, it’s very interesting to drive. It’s also nice to cruise through the countryside at 25-30 mph – there’s so many things that you see that you miss if you’re in a regular car. It just reminds you of an era that’s passed.”

Ramsey says his car has a 10-gallon gas tank and he gets about 20 miles to the gallon. The question he is always asked is whether he can use unleaded gasoline but he says lead was added to gas after the Model T was manufactured so he just pulls up to the pump and fills it up with “87.” As for ethanol, he doesn’t see that really hurting too much.

Within the four to five years he has been a member, Ramsey has done the winter tour in Florida three times, as well as tours at Acadia National Park in Maine, at the Finger Lakes, in New York, as well as a lot of little local tours.

There is going to be a 100th anniversary commemorative tour in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland in August and Ramsey is directing that tour. There are 27 cars involved and they are reenacting part of the route of four vagabonds – Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, Harvey Firestone and John Burroughs. These men came through the area, having started in Pittsburgh, in a 1918 camping trip. They went to Greensburg, spent the night, and then went to Connellsville, Pa., where one of the cars had a fan blade go through the radiator. The mechanics at the garage they stopped at couldn’t fix it, but Ford was able to mend the fan, solder the radiator and in two hours they were back on the road. However, they were delayed and ended up going to the Summit Inn in Uniontown on Route 40. They then traveled across the National Road, through Maryland, down into West Virginia, through Virginia, all the way to Asheville, N.C., and came back up the Shenandoah Valley. They will be recreating the first part of that tour, starting at the Summit Inn and staying there the same night the Vagabonds did on the same date, 100 years ago.

If anyone is interested in the Model T clubs, Neubert says they can google Model T International on the internet. The website lists all the chapters and all the contact phone numbers. “So if they would like to join our club we’d be more than happy,” she says.

The Western Pennsylvania Model T Club, the host chapter for the 2018 tour, is from southern Butler County in the Saxonburg-Butler area.

There are other Model T clubs in Pennsylvania but they are on the eastern part of the state.

Ramsey agrees, saying for those interested in Model Ts they should find a club, noting there a lot of chapters around. Find a friend (in the club) that’s interested, he says, ride with them, talk to them about it. That’s the great thing about Model Ts. There’s so many mentors, so many people willing to share information that it makes it really, really nice. Do that first then get into it.”