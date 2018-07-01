Governor Tom Wolf signed the 2018-19 budget in June eliminating the budget standoffs that have occurred in prior years.

“Completion of the 2018-2019 State Budget over a week before the June 30th budget deadline is a true testament to what can be accomplished when we work together,” Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway, said. “Just as in previous years, Senate Republicans’ goal continues to be protecting taxpayers from broad-based tax increases that have been detrimental to Pennsylvania in the past. I am confident that this budget will set our state on a path toward more quality jobs, better government, and safer schools.”

While touting no tax increases, the $32.7 billion budget is said to boost spending by $700 million or 2 percent. A portion of that increased funding is for schools, both for security and for education.

The budget includes $60 million in new money for initiatives to protect schools and students from violence, according to a news release from Scarnati’s office. The new funding is in addition to the $10 million dedicated to an existing grant program created in 2013 by a law authored by Scarnati.

The two grant programs will provide funding for a variety of measures designed to improve student safety and reduce school violence, including:

• Hiring school police officers, school resource officers, counselors and/or mental health counselors;

• Alternative education and diversion programs;

• Violence prevention initiatives;

• School safety and emergency preparedness plans;

• Physical upgrades to school buildings and equipment to improve safety.

“School districts will be able to apply for grants to undertake both of these important services, as well as pay for physical upgrades to school buildings and campuses, hire school security guards and implement education programs to address school violence,” Scarnati said. “Our goal is to ensure local control to allow each school district to evaluate its needs and vulnerabilities and apply for funding to shore up any weaknesses that exist.”

Beyond the security issues, Scarnati’s news release noted that basic education funding increased by $100 million, Pre-K Counts and Head Start by $25 million, and Special Education by $15 million.

So how big of an increase in state funding is coming to schools in the Tri-County Area? And what are the actual dollar amount schools can expect to receive in this new fiscal year, which begins today (July 1)? The Tri-County Sunday looked at what was received last year for basic education funding from the state as well as special education funding and what is slated for area schools to receive this year.

Most schools will see an increase in both types of funding. However two area school districts will see a decrease in their basic education funding but an increase in their special education funding. Those districts are Harmony Area School District in Clearfield County and Forest Area School District in Forest County.

Clarion Area School District in Clarion County received the highest percentage of increase for basic education funding at 6.44 percent, with only three other schools topping the 1 percent mark – Clarion-Limestone Area School District and North Clarion County School District in Clarion County and DuBois Area School District in Clearfield County. That high percentage also means that Clarion Area received the largest increase at $185,471. Only Punxsutawney Area School District in Jefferson County topped the $100,000 mark for increases to its basic education funding. It will receive $108,552, which is a 0.70 percent increase in basic education. The reason the dollar amount was so high with the percentage not topping the 1 percent mark is likely because of the district’s overall budget, which is more than $15 million, whereas Clarion Area’s is just under $3 million.

Below is a breakdown by county of the various school districts in the region, what they received last year and are expected to receive this year in basic education funding and special education funding, along with what the actual difference is in dollars between last year’s state funding and the coming fiscal year.

Clarion County

• Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District received $5,903,874 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,911,984, an increase of 0.14 percent or $8,110. A-C Valley will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $675,264 but is expected to receive $680,745, an increase of 0.81 percent or $5,481.

• Clarion Area School District received $2,880,734 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $3,066,205, an increase of 6.44 percent or $185,471. Clarion Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $476,307 but is expected to receive $482,870, an increase of 1.38 percent or $6,563.

• Clarion-Limestone Area School District received $5,230,099 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,314,672, an increase of 1.62 percent or $84,573. Clarion-Limestone will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $668,927 but is expected to receive $678,984, an increase of 1.5 percent or $10,057.

• Keystone School District received $6,989,945 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $7,015,637, an increase of 0.37 percent or $25,692. Keystone will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $763,141 but is expected to receive $773,373, an increase of 1.34 percent or $10,232.

• North Clarion County School District received $3,388,272 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $3,434,682, an increase of 1.37 percent or $46,410. North Clarion County will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $386,795 but is expected to receive $390,474, an increase of 0.95 percent or $3,679.

• Redbank Valley School District received $8,599,805 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $8,653,679, an increase of 0.63 percent or $53,874. Redbank Valley will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $883,543 but is expected to receive $890,980, an increase of 0.84 percent or $7,437.

• Union School District received $5,649,519 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,704,325, an increase of 0.97 percent or $54,806. Union will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $576,069 but is expected to receive $584,031, an increase of 1.38 percent or $7,962.

Clearfield County

• Clearfield Area School District received $12,630,629 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $12,719,857, an increase of 0.71 percent or $89,228. Clearfield Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $1,764,638 but is expected to receive $1,787,341, an increase of 1.29 percent or $22,703.

• Curwensville Area School District received $7,530,707 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $7,605,387, an increase of 0.99 percent or $74,680. Curwensville Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $766,310 but is expected to receive $776,187, an increase of 1.29 percent or $9,877.

• DuBois Area School District received $15,736,782 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $15,971,254, an increase of 1.49 percent or $74,680. DuBois Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $766,310 but is expected to receive $776,187, an increase of 1.32 percent or $234,472.

• Glendale School District received $5,654,194 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,687,433, an increase of 0.59 percent or $33,239. Glendale will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $598,798 but is expected to receive $609,878, an increase of 1.85 percent or $11,080.

• Harmony Area School District received $2,759,423 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $2,755,137, a decrease of 0.16 percent or $4,286. Harmony Area will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $266,046 but is expected to receive $267,982, an increase of 0.73 percent or $1,936.

• Moshannon Valley School District received $6,932,543 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $6,965,039, an increase of 0.47 percent or $32,496. Moshannon Valley will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $732,107 but is expected to receive $739,110, an increase of 0.96 percent or $7,003.

• Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District received $11,770,760 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $11,810,546, an increase of 0.34 percent or $39,786. Philipsburg-Osceola Area will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $1,380,252 but is expected to receive $1,403,476, an increase of 1.68 percent or $23,224.

• West Branch Area School District received $7,411,037 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $7,470,475, an increase of 0.80 percent or $59,438. West Branch Area will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $809,503 but is expected to receive $826,604, an increase of 2.11 percent or $17,101.

Elk County

• Johnsonburg Area School District received $5,093,750 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,129,977, an increase of 0.71 percent or $36,227. Johnsonburg Area will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $485,646 but is expected to receive $490,903, an increase of 1.08 percent or $5,257.

• Ridgway Area School District received $5,101,301 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $5,132,380, an increase of 0.61 percent or $31,079. Ridgway Area will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $652,818 but is expected to receive $664,510, an increase of 1.79 percent or $11,692.

• St. Marys Area School District received $6,612,548 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $6,652,444, an increase of 0.60 percent or $39,896. St. Marys Area will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $1,280,510 but is expected to receive $1,293,473, an increase of 1.01 percent or $12,963.

Forest County

• Forest Area School District received $2,760,961 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $2,759,066, a decrease of 0.07 percent or $1,895. Forest Area will see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $457,330 but is expected to receive $459,754, an increase of 0.53 percent or $2,424.

Jefferson County

• Brockway Area School District received $7,001,911 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $7,047,617, an increase of 0.65 percent or $45,706. Brockway Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $727,422 but is expected to receive $733,238, an increase of 0.80 percent or $5,816.

• Brookville Area School District received $9,036,562 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $9,066,729, an increase of 0.33 percent or $30,167. Brookville Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $1,186,796 but is expected to receive $1,197,295, an increase of 0.88 percent or $10,499.

• Punxsutawney Area School District received $15,435,998 in basic education funding during fiscal year 2017-18. It is expected to receive $15,544,550, an increase of 0.70 percent or $108,552. Punxsutawney Area will also see an increase it is special education funding. This past fiscal year the school district received $1,819,749 but is expected to receive $1,837,192, an increase of 0.96 percent or $17,443.