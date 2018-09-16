Kameron D. Rankin, 27, of New Bethlehem, has been identified as the person killed in Tuesday’s mining accident near Brockway.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker said the 911 call was made shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred at the Kittanning-based Rosebud Mining Co.’s Kocjancic mine in Snyder Township, has been said to be machinery related.

The Kocjancic mines are a deep mine site and according to Shumaker, the incident happened underground. She noted that it likely took 20 minutes to get Rankin to the surface. That is when the 911 call would have been made so she could not pinpoint the exact time of the incident only note the time of the 911 call.

Amy Louviere, of the Mining Safety and Health Administration public relations department, said via email that “according to preliminary information, a mobile bridge conveyor operator was killed at the bridge conveyor he was operating.”

Friends noted that Rankin had only been working for the mining company for a couple of months. He was also the owner of the Fitness Down Under Gym in New Bethlehem.

According to his obituary, Rankin loved life and his family. He loved sports and hunting and his dogs. He leaves behind a wife, Charline, as well as his parents, Doug and Tracy Rankin, of Rimersburg; a sister, Tristen (Dustin) Best, of Butler, a brother, Garret (Mandy) Rankin, of New Bethlehem; and his grandmother, Florence Rankin, also of New Bethlehem.

Family and friends paid their last respects to Rankin at his funeral Saturday afternoon.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. “Representatives from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (not OSHA) are on site and an investigation has begun. Investigators will interview witnesses, gather evidence at the accident site, and examine any equipment that may have been involved in the accident,” Louviere said.