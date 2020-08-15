CLARION — Folks in Clarion have a new way to make the hot, humid summer weather just a bit more tolerable and it involves locating where a 1965 Shasta Compact Camper is parked in town. Variously located on Wood Street across from Fulmer House Books and Collectables or more recently in front of the CVS on Main Street, the camper is home to Ice-O, purveyors of gourmet shaved ice.
“It really started out with the camper. We always wanted to refinish an old camper and turn it into some sort of a food truck. So we really just got to thinking of what this area needed,” said Bri Cooper, who co-owns Ice-O with her husband Jermaine.
“I’m a huge ice cream, dessert person and the only real ice cream place that we liked closed down a year, a year-and-a half ago. So we were leaning toward frozen dessert options and we really wanted something unique. We thought outside the box and came up with shaved ice.”
Though shaved ice is similar to a snow cone, there are some significant differences. “A snow cone machine crushes either blocked ice or ice cubes into little crunchy pellets. Shaved ice is literally shaved off a block and it’s thin,” Cooper said.
“Snow cones tend to be crunchy, shaved ice has more of a melt in your mouth texture. There’s not so much chewing. With snow cones, since the ice is still essentially whole, the flavor runs off and gathers in the bottom of the cup. Shaved ice absorbs the flavor. It makes for a more flavorful experience rather than everything rushing to the bottom and leaving the top of your snow cone basically just ice,” Cooper explained.
Ice-O serves 27 flavors ranging from more traditional fruit varieties to the somewhat exotic, such as dill pickle and jalapeno. Two sugar-free flavors are also offered. Customers can have their orders topped with things like caramel drizzle, gummy worms, fresh pineapple, and coconut flakes, transforming the icy treat into something more akin to a build-your-own sundae. All flavors and toppings are gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
As if selling shaved ice out of a roving mini-camper wasn’t unique enough, the business is also centered around a theme.
“My husband (the assistant women’s basketball coach at Clarion University) was trying to think of ‘how can we tie in basketball’ because he’s a coach, he played his whole life. I played my whole life. It’s something that obviously means a lot to our whole lives, our lives revolve around it. In basketball, there’s such thing as isolation plays, for short they’re called ISO plays. We changed it to Ice-O,” Cooper said.
The theme extends to the business’s logo. Noted Cooper, “I designed our logo so the bottom of the cup is meant to look like a net topped by a big orange ball of shaved ice like a basketball going in the net. We didn’t want it to be in your face, but subtle enough that it meant something to us and people could still tell it was a shaved ice business.”
Further, Ice-O offers special treats they call “legends,” all five of which are tributes to specific NBA players. “The Black Mamba is red and blue mixed, which makes like a deep purple and then we put gummy snakes on it for Kobe (Bryant). King (LeBron) James gets a circle of fresh cut pineapple on top for the crown, like King James. The Larry Legend (named for Larry Bird) was key lime pie so it was green like the Celtics jersey,” enthused Cooper describing a few of these sundae-like creations.
Since Ice-O opened on July 3, it is not uncommon to see people lined up at the camper daily from the time it opens around 4 p.m. until closing later in the evening (usually about 10 p.m.). Cooper attributes Ice-O’s success to its inclusiveness and the happiness it has brought to what has been a long summer, saying, “We have a reasonably low price point with good sized portions. We wanted to make sure that it was really something that everybody could afford. We love being right in downtown Clarion. It’s somewhere that people can walk to, kids can ride their bikes to. We tried to consider all allergies. Just something that everybody got to enjoy. That was definitely high on our list when figuring everything out.
“I think one of the things that we’ve heard a lot of is what a bright spot having the camper in Clarion is, with events getting canceled or being delayed, that sort of thing. Hopefully, we can at least help keep some spirits up in that sense. As long as it’s still warm out, we’ll keep going.”