CLARION — Judging by a 68 percent increase in membership for the new Clarion County YMCA two weeks after it opened, the full-service YMCA is a hit with the public. As of Wednesday, 1,269 new members were added bringing the Y’s membership to 3,119.
“The reaction has been really positive,” said Michelle Murray, YMCA Marketing and Membership director. “People are pleasantly pleased of what they see and it’s much larger than what they expected.”
The new YMCA includes lots of windows in the building, encouraging people to witness the growth of participation and even see the four core values displayed on the walls of the gymnasium – Respect, Responsibility, Caring and Honesty.
The addition of Clarion County’s first indoor pool open throughout the year has attracted interest and membership, along with providing many things that were not available at the old YMCA.
“We have had some challenges with the increase in membership, but we have additional help and were able to keep the people moving,” Murray said. “Once they get their membership, they just walk through and swipe in and go do whatever they want in the building. The building is so big there’s lots of space. People are here all times of the day. The building is utilized by different types of people at all hours of the day. We see a lot of people before 7:30 a.m. before they go to work, and seniors from 7:30 until 11 a.m. We see people coming in at lunch time to work out, from the hospital or from wherever they work nearby and walking on the track. By 3:30 or 4 p.m. we have kids that come in after school. Evenings there are lots of families utilizing the child watch, the pool, and the gym. There was a snow day yesterday and the gym was filled with kids.”
Branch Manager Jesse Kelley looks with pride at the new facility and agrees the final product was greater than planned.
“People are so thankful and so appreciative and I think they didn’t realize how nice it was going to be,” Kelley said. “In the usage that we’ve seen from a teen perspective, it’s the place to be and a place to hang out. All of those things sound good when you piece together your case for support and you’re identifying the needs of your community, but [it’s great] when you actually see everything that you thought it was going to be and more. I was watching a mom and her daughter from up in North Clarion and they played in our fifth- and sixth-grade basketball program and she was working with her one-on-one, teaching her how to use her legs and practicing her shot – that was before I went home last night. You look into the YMCA and see all of the activity because of the windows and the way we designed it. The way the new Y is laid out, it looks packed from the outside parking lots but it’s not like that when you get into the Y. Because the way the building was designed, we can absorb the people and it’s not like you’re on top of each other. It has not felt like there are too many people.”
Kelley said random community members tell him their daughters or sons text them to take them to the Y. The parents say this is the place to go and they burn off a lot of energy.
“It made me actually wonder what kids did before this opened,” Kelley said.
The second floor of the new Y contains aerobic equipment, weights and a track.
“You have to be 15 and older to be able to work out by yourself independently without any adult supervision,” Kelley said. “However, once you’re 12 you can take a Smart Start where 12, 13 and 14 are put with a wellness coach and if you can go through that, you can work out. Twelve-year-olds need adult supervision (18 or older). That way, there is somebody who is responsible for them. It’s a disaster waiting to happen if you allow kids up there without any training on the proper use of the equipment.”
Children, starting at age 8, can use the indoor track with a parent or adult. One of the challenges of the new Y is seeing which rules make sense.
Parents asked if their daughter or son could walk with them on the track.
“That’s great and it’s family bonding,” Kelley said. “When you ask how we have been absorbing the growth, we are chasing the needs. We didn’t realize that the track would be as highly utilized and we said, ‘let’s rethink that and find a solution to the problem.’
“A lot of these are good problems to have,” he said. “We’re very reactive right now and we’re trying to react as fast as we can and that was one case. We should allow that to happen because that is what the Y is all about. The spirit of what we’re trying to accomplish up there is that we don’t want kids that are unsupervised up there and have not been directed on the proper usage.”
Child Care is also an important part of the new YMCA. Parents were just waiting for child care. The open houses were very well attended and they were all excited to get into their new classrooms.
Michelle Miller, Child Care director, said it is everything she thought it would be – and much more. The child care center opened at the start of last week.
“We’ve only been open a few days, but so far the parents have been very excited about the experience and level of education their kids are now getting,” Miller said on Wednesday. “Our kids are just so excited and every day is smiling faces coming in and lots of cool stuff down here.”
“We are very close to being full, but we are still taking enrollment for full-time children and we have a wait list going,” she said. “As children get older they age out of their room and move to the next room so we will be constantly able (to) pull people off of the wait list.”
The Y is already close to being full for child care, but Miller said there are a few openings. Call (814) 764-5413 for more information.
Challenges are all part of the job. “Well, we’re dealing with kidos so we are on their schedule, but we’re making it work,” Miller said. “Our youngest right now is 3 months, but we take children as young as 6 weeks and we go all of the way up to 5 years when they’re ready to start kindergarten.”
The Y also nearly doubled its number of employees, adding from 30 to 35 employees.
It was no accident that new Y attracted additional memberships and that was part of the reason it worked with Gro, a national leader in the development, design and management of YMCAs and other community-based facilities.
The Clarion County YMCA has various membership programs, including Buddy-Up for Fitness, Corporate Wellness Partnerships, Nationwide Membership Program, and Silver Sneakers for those older than 65 years of age.
For information on memberships, visit www.clarioncountyymca.org, or stop by the YMCA to see what they have to offer and pick up a copy of their rates.
