CLARION — New life is being breathed into Clarion Borough’s economy through what used to be a landmark of the town. Brothers Theron, Curtis, and Ryan Miles are planning to turn the old Owens-Illinois glass plant site into the Glassworks Business Park.

They have acquired the 28-acre site that O-I use to sit on, and will be turning it into an industrial park to bring new business into Clarion. The park will have pads and be site ready for business to hook straight into water, gas, and high-speed internet. Having the area ready for businesses will lower the cost, and be more appealing for the owners, according to Curtis Miles.

He said they hope to have seven parcels, with flexibility as to how large the businesses will be that come to the park. He also said they are optimistically planning to have pod-ready sites within nine months and complete build out within five years. He said the site will be for light industry, light manufacturing and warehousing.

Theron Miles gave the history of the area and the O-I plant that once sat on the site as part of his opening remarks. He said the original glass plant first opened there nearly 112 years ago. On July 1, 2010, it closed its doors, and 420 employees lost their jobs. In 2012 a company (Seville Companies, Inc. of Italy, Texas) bought the plant, and shattered the spirit of Clarion more when they demolished the structure.

The support for the project has been overwhelming. “This town backed this project 110 percent,” he said, adding that the project also received 100 percent commitment and support “from each and everyone one of our taxing bodies.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the parking lot of the office where employees picked up their last paychecks. “It wasn’t just a place to work, it was the glue that held the community together,” Theron Miles said.

The brothers are hoping to change that with this business park. Theron reassured the crowd this was just the beginning, and they were going to work to fill the park and drive business into Clarion.

They have tentatively signed their first tenant already. Sunset Hills Medical hopes to open in the park, and bring 50 new jobs with them in the first year plan to grow to 120 jobs within five years and within 10 years bring $700 million in revenue “directly impacting our community,” Theron Miles noted.

The Miles brothers also plan to work with the Clarion YMCA to create a pedestrian walking and biking path from west Main Street through the park and over to the YMCA.

“We’re going to tie the entire town together and we’re going to bring it all back,” he said to loud applause from those attending the event.

Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development Dennis Davin gave his support of the project. “We think this is a great investment.”

The project will be getting $5 million from the Business in our Sights program. This program is through the commonwealth financial authority for making sites pad ready like this one. Davin went on to explain that money from this program is there to help take away some of the risk for projects like this one.

Senator Scott Hutchinson used the well known phrase “when life gives you lemons...” to describe the situation the Miles brothers have found themselves in. He called the situation with the glass plant a sour, something that looked unappealing, but now the brothers are using the land to make something positive out of it for the community.

“I think this is a great use of a legacy property here in the borough that we can all rally around and make some great jobs,” Hutchinson told the Tri-County Sunday. “It’s exciting. It’s going to take time to develop but the vision’s there; we’re going to have infrastructure in place and once that happens the sky’s the limit. The community’s not going to see buildings right away but they’re going to see preparation for that. Infrastructure put in place – roads, all the other utilities – and then it will be marketable and things will happen really fast.

“A lot of this is about diversity, about not having one huge employer that you sink or swim on. It’s having several diverse businesses that stand on their own and fill their niche market and employ people in good paying jobs. So if one comes into some hard times in the future it doesn’t mean the other ones are and it’s more stability for our community,” Hutchinson said.

“It’s an exciting day with the prospect of jobs. These three young people, I’m impressed since they’re homegrown entrepreneurs,” Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto told the Tri-County Sunday, adding that she lived near the site of the future business park. “I think it’s really exciting. What a boost. Jobs, that’s been the one problem facing Clarion County – the lack of jobs. The day they closed (O-I) over 400 good paying jobs were gone. That was a dark day and now today I think is an exciting day.”

State Representative Donna Oberlander noted how much of an impact the closing of O-I had on the residents of Clarion and praised the Miles brothers for how persuasive and professional they were when speaking with her. She thanked them for their willingness to do this project and have a “rebirth” of the property.

Also speaking were Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley.

Brosius noted how the loss of the O-I plant had many saying that Clarion was going to be a “ghost town” and asking “How will Clarion survive.”

He went on to say that “As you can see we weathered the storm. Things are going well. Unemployment is below 5 percent in this county and we have young men like the Miles brothers who have stepped up and are providing a great future for this area.”

Heasley noted that the project has the potential to create hundreds of new jobs.

Ryan Miles covered the closing remarks for the event. He took some time to give his personal history in Clarion. He shared that he is a Clarion University graduate (like his brothers), and considered the O-I plant to be his neighbor. He would see workers walking to the plant for their various shifts. He would hear the constant soft hum from the plant, always there but never intrusive.

He recalled how quiet the town seemed to get once that soft hum was quieted in 2010. He and his two brothers look forward to being able to bring back some of the sound and jobs to the town that they call home.