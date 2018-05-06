CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Historical Society opens the doors of the Kerr House Museum and Alexander Research Center for the summer season today. As they do, they also unveil a brand new display honoring an Italian fraternity with local connections.

Societa di Unione e Fratellanza di Italiana, also known as the United Society of the Brotherhood (Fraternity) of Italians, was first established in Philadelphia in 1867. This was at a time when the Italian population was relatively small in Pennsylvania and in the United States.

According to Historical Society Board President Dave Wulderk, the Fraternity served as an Italian-American mutual aid society and was unique as it did not confine membership to particular regions of Italy.

“It welcomed Italians from all sections of Italy to join and participate in its events,” Wulderk noted.

During the first decades of the 20th century two chapters of the fraternity were active in Clearfield County — one in Osceola Mills and one in Janesville in Gulich Township. Wulderk said both groups cooperated with each other and held their annual picnic at McDonald’s Spring in Allemansville, Gulich Township. The picnic was always held on Aug. 15, the Roman Catholic Holy Day of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Although the local chapters waned by the 1950s, the former meeting hall still stood in Janesville until its demolition in the 1990s.

The USBI display includes:

A group photo of Societa members taken at the meeting hall in Janesville.

Ribbons worn by members to denote membership.

A Societa presidential sash.

A Janesville membership certificate signed by Mentore Wulderk and Albert Genesi of Smithmill.

A Societa book of rules and meeting procedures owned by Giovanni Palmieri, of Allport, who belonged to the Osceola Mills chapter.

A pre-World War I Italian national flag exhibiting the crest of the constitutional monarchy and labeled Societa di Unione e Fratellanza di Italiana Osceola Mills, PA.

“The display will be available for visitors to view at the Kerr House museum from May until October of this year,” Wulderk said.

Wulderk, Clearfield County Historical Society board member Julie Ruggiero Houston and descendants of founding members of the Osceola Mills and Janesville chapters supplied the artifacts for the display.