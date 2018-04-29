REYNOLDSVILLE — Her heart for service began when she was a young child growing up in Wolf Summit, West Virginia. A neighbor had died and she went around the small town collecting money to send flowers on behalf of the neighbors. Pennsylvania lieutenant governor candidate Diana Irey Vaughan said she continued to be active in the community ever since that time, from serving on student council while in school to working to raise money for libraries to women’s clubs to lots of organizations. Those experiences are what led her to public service in 1995 when she ran for commissioner in Washington County. She was that county’s first woman commissioner and is the longest serving commissioner to date at 23 years. Vaughan touted some of her accomplishments as a county commissioner including having the lowest county tax rate in southwestern Pennsylvania, which has helped the county to grow its economy – creating 8,000 new jobs over the years.

So what does she bring to the table in this year’s election for state leadership?

“I believe the experience I have as a county commissioner working together with other colleagues with different thoughts about their vision, I think it’s given me a lot training to work with others. I think I’m uniquely qualified as a county commissioner to serve because as county commissioners we are the administrators of all the programs that the state mandates and we see how legislation affects the people we serve directly because we’re on the front lines. It gives me a different perspective on the effects that everything has when decisions are made in Harrisburg.”

If Vaughan’s vision comes to fruition, she will not be the only one with such experiences involved in the state’s budget process. She says county commissioners need to be more involved and, along with gubernatorial running mate Paul Mango, plans to make that happen if she ends up in Harrisburg next year.

“If the Mango-Vaughn team is fortunate enough to be elected, you will see county commissioners involved in the budget process because county commissioners know where the cost savings can be found; they know what changes need to be made to be effective in delivering the services; and if the program is important enough to be mandated it should be important enough to fund. So you’ll see the county commissioners playing a much more active role.”

The role of county commissioners in state government would not be the only change Pennsylvanians would see. The role she is seeking – lieutenant governor – may also change if she and Mango are elected.

“Paul has a whole different vision for the role of lieutenant governor. He sees his role as governor being the Chief Executive Officer out selling what Pennsylvania has to offer and the lieutenant governor role would be the chief operating officer executing the plans that we have together,” Vaughan said.

“So other than presiding over the Senate, chairing the boards of Pardons, Parole and Public Safety, I would be hard at work in all of the departments within the commonwealth. There are number of issues – growing the economy is top of the list of course, reining in Medicaid costs, addressing the opioid crisis, improving education – so those are all the top issues we have together.”

Together is a key word because Vaughan talks about building a team and working together with Mango and others for the state’s future. It’s something she doesn’t think is happening currently with the state’s top leadership.

“If you look at the current situation, not only do the current governor and lieutenant governor not work together, they don’t even talk to one another. It takes a team to get things done. It takes good working relationships.”

Vaughan is the minority commissioner by party affiliation in Washington County but she serves as that board’s vice chairman. “I’ve been able to work well with my colleagues. I have had five different commissioner colleagues in my years on the board of commissioners and I’ve always been able to get things done. So I would hope to have similar success in working with all those who are elected to represent the people. If you treat people with respect, you can disagree without being disagreeable and you can get a whole lot more done that way.”

But if she is making a difference in Washington County, why leave and seek a state office?

“I love what I do as a commissioner. It’s a job I really enjoy and its service to the people. And if I replicate some successes for the commonwealth that would just be the ultimate public service,” she says. There are also issues she wants to see addressed in Pennsylvania.

“I have a lot of goals that if I’m successful with Paul Mango that we would both like to implement, everything from improving our educational system to addressing the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis is probably one of the most dangerous social issues we have because it’s changing the very fabric of our society,” she said. ”The opioid crisis is something that is critical that we address it and we address it effectively.”

Vaughan had come out in support of Mango last year and after talking with him and hearing of his plan for Pennsylvania, she endorsed him for governor. In January he asked her to run for lieutenant governor as his running mate.

She says she’s “running with Paul Mango because we have a shared values and a vision for our commonwealth and the opioid crisis is at the top of our list along with education along with working to reduce the commonwealth’s liabilities with the pension fund.”

But if she’s elected her and Mango’s attention will be on a more pressing issue after the general election – the budget.

“We won’t have a great deal of time to get the budget done so delivering a budget on time will be the first thing that we have to work on together. “

Vaughan was in Jefferson County last week to speak at the Jefferson County Republican Spring dinner, which was held at the Bellamauro in Reynoldsville. Others who spoke at the dinner included Senate Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, state Rep. Cris Dush, and representatives for gubernatorial candidate Sen. Scott Wagner and U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson.