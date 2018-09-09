PHILIPSBURG — It’s always a good sign to see the youth of the area take charge in helping out in the community. Philipsburg-Osceola ninth graders Vanessa Harper and Kylie Timko definitely fit that bill. The duo recently helped plant shrubs, flowers and erect bird houses at Philipsburg’s South Park.

Harper and Timko belong to Girl Scouts Troop 41423 and did the project as they work towards their silver award — which is the highest award a Cadette Scout can earn.

Dawn Harper — the mother of Vanessa — said the girls planted a wide array of items on June 1 with the help of Bonnie’s Greenhouse in South Park that included trees, shrubs, perennials and more.

“It’s very similar to an Eagle Scout project like they do in Boy Scouts,” Dawn Harper said. “What they have to do (to earn the award) is do something that benefits the community that is ongoing. So they decided they wanted to work on some beautification projects.”

Philipsburg Borough had already been updating its parks in recent years. Borough Secretary Shelley Walstrom said new benches in South Park were installed in late spring/early summer and had funding for the cement pads donated by the Moshannon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“They were able to donate that large amount of money that essentially got the project started,” Walstrom said.

From there, the girls put the aforementioned plants — 32 of them in total — in South Park around the newer benches and the water fountain in the middle of the park.

The second part of the project included the installation of six birdhouses that Harper and Timko designed, cut, nailed and painted. Dawn Harper said they put them in South Park, Cold Stream Dam and by Front and Centre Productions. They are also looking to put ones on the grounds of Philipsburg Elementary.

Dawn Harper said the girls couldn’t have done the project without help from Bonnie’s Greenhouse, as it helped with what types of plants to get, as well as where to place them. Corie Hartsock from The Painting Broad also provided the paint needed for the birdhouses.

“They painted the birdhouses at her studio,” Dawn Harper said.