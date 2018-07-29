PHILIPSBURG — A fervor for rabbits and a competitive spirit launched a lucrative business for a young Philipsburg woman.

Sydney Turner, 18, began raising rabbits as a 4-H project 13 years ago. Turner who will be aging out of the Clearfield County 4-H program this year looked back fondly on the years she has spent as a member of the Thundering Hoofbeats 4-H Club and the lessons the club instilled in her.

“4-H got me into rabbit hopping and it is what led me to start my business,” she said, adding, “I would like to thank my club, the Clearfield County 4-H program, my parents and my family for all the opportunities they have provided to me. I would definitely encourage others to join 4-H for all the benefits it can provide.”

Not only is Turner a 4-H member but she is part of the state Rabbit Breeder’s Association where she also participates in various events the organization sponsors.

Earlier this year, Turner received the Pennsylvania Rabbit Breeder’s Association’s youth distinguished service award at the 2018 Pennsylvania Rabbit Breeder’s Association State Convention in Lebanon. PASRBA presents distinguished service awards annually to an adult and a youth, who have given their time and energy in promoting local rabbit clubs, assisted new members, and demonstrated a dedication to rabbits and cavies in the state of Pennsylvania.

Rabbit hopping is a competitive sport modeled after horse show jumping. It is extremely popular in other countries such as Sweden and Norway but is relatively new to this area. Turner said she learned about it in 2010, after her mother, Sally, saw a video about the sport on YouTube. Because she was already raising rabbits, Turner thought it sounded like an activity she would enjoy. “There was no going back, I was instantly hooked on this crazy sport,” she states on her website, trhhopping.com. Turner also has a page on Facebook where she advertises her business and the sport of rabbit hopping.

Soon after, Turner purchased a rabbit specifically to compete, a black Rhinelander buck, that she named Crackers. Her first contest was one at the annual convention of the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association where she and Crackers took second place in the youth category.

In 2014, Turner purchased a second rabbit specifically for jumping, a Britannia Petite Dutch, named Petite or Petey for short. Because Petey was so tiny, Turner had difficulty finding a harness required for participation in the sport, that would fit him.

“That is when I started making my own H-style harness specifically for rabbits,” she said. Choosing a name that represents her family’s collection of rabbits, Turner’s Rabbit Habit, she selected TRH Hopping and the slogan, “Our Passion is Hopping.”

Turner explained that rabbit harnesses place pressure around a rabbit’s belly rather than its neck. “You don’t want a dog or a cat harness for hopping because the rabbit can easily be choked,” she noted, adding, “With my harnesses the pressure is placed on the belly and there is a clasp that allows the harness to break away if something happens.”

Turner said she purchases parts and nylon webbing to craft harnesses for particular rabbits. She makes them specific to her customer’s requests even adding plenty of rhinestones, sequins, charms or other details for one-of-a-kind styles.

“I can make any size or shape to fit any rabbit. It became a huge market as soon as I started making them,” Turner said.

She soon expanded her business to include the jumps or small hurdles that the rabbits leap over during the contest or for practicing.

“Everything relating to the competition, I now sell,” she added. Many of her orders come from other countries such as Germany, Mexico, Canada and Australia.

Turner has also raised and trained other competitive rabbits. Those rabbits are now living in 10 U.S. states and Germany.

“I really like doing this. I enjoy the marketing and the artistry sides. It has really blown up. I used to sell a little box of things at a show and now every month I get orders. During the spring, fall and winter, I am really busy,” she noted.

She said she believes rabbit hopping will become more well known, especially locally, because the 4-H program is now promoting it.

Those who are not familiar with the sport will be able to view it Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the livestock arena behind the cattle barns at the Clearfield County Fair. Celebrities, chosen by the fair board, will be tutored in the sport by 4-H members who will then serve as their mentors as they attempt to coax their rabbits through the course.

“It’s a lot of fun. We do it at Grange Fair and have standing room only. It’s fun and entertaining. It’s definitely something you don’t see every day,” Turner said.

Her mother agreed. “It’s a treat to be able to bring this to the Clearfield County Fair. This is the second year we’ve been able to have this at the fair. It’s family friendly and has a lot of appeal for all ages,” Sally Turner said.