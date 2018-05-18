BROOKVILLE — David Strohm is a man of many talents when it comes to creative work. He graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1970, and was a cartoonist for the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Courier Express from 1984 until just recently. He also works in clay and paintings, mostly for portraiture. His most recent focus and accomplishment comes from wood carving.

Strohm won third place in the caricature category at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts Competition last July. He had the idea of creating a 3-D cartoon, and set to work on “Turtle Vacation.” He shared that he often sees beautiful wood carvings of realistic turtles of all kinds, but never a turtle out of its shell. His winning piece features a turtle outside of his shell roasting a weenie over a fire. The turtle shell is shown to be a slide-in camper.

He is now a nationally known artist, after having this carving featured in a recent edition of Chip Chats, a publication by the National Wood Carvers Association. His work received a two-page spread in the magazine highlighting all the different woods and facets of the work.

He created the work out of clay first before carving it in wood. He used polymer clay, which is a clay that must be baked to harden, to create the first version of the work. He says he thinks it took about 50 to 55 hours to create the final product.

Strohm first began woodcarving by taking lessons at the Sawmill Center, attending on and off for seven years. He quit doing it for a while, but when a friend asked him to teach them, he got back into it.

He started out giving the lessons in his garage with just a few people. Then he had a few ladies that wanted to join, but one of them had a walker and needed someplace she could get to easily. This prompted Strohm to move the lessons to the Heritage House, a senior center in Brookville, where they have been held since last August.

The lessons take place on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. About eight regulars attend the free lessons that he and fellow carver, Ken Blair, offer. One person even drives in from Knox, Clarion County, for the lessons, but not on a regular basis because of the distance.

Strohm explained that his biggest focus during his lessons is safety, and the proper way to use the tools saying, “come learn how to safely use knives and gouges.” He also shows how important the use of gloves and thumb guards can be to keep from cutting a hand.

Everyone starts out with a small block of wood, and they pick something simple to start out carving. Most start out with basswood because there’s not much grain, and its easier to work with. Strohm has a lot of carved snowpeople that he has made along the way while teaching. He tries not to do anything on someone else’s carving while they learn. He shows them on a carving of his own so they can learn by doing it themselves.

Strohm’s attitude for his work is straightforward. “I want to create. I like creating and using my imagination for different things,” he said.

His garage is a collection of the various works he’s created using any medium he’s felt like trying. He has caricature-like busts made of potters clay, a book with his collection of newspaper cartoons from over the years, pencil drawings, and several portraits done using several mediums together.

Strohm seems to always be thinking about what he’s going to create next. He has a need to be creating with his hands, and enjoys being able to help others find the same passion.