CLEARFIELD — Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield are investigating the report of a runaway juvenile.
Police were responded to a call on September 6 at 7:57 p.m. At 3 p.m., police say, Braden Allen Hazel, 15, received permisson from his foster parents to go for a walk but he failed to return home.
He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 110 pounds with ear length, wavy, sandy brown hair, blue eyes with a thin build and fair complexion. He has the outline of a skull tattoo on his left forearm.
He was last seen wearing a black “Adidas Originals” T-shirt, tan pants, a black, white and gray hooded sweatshirt, and black Adidas sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contate the Clearfield-based state police at (814)857-3800.