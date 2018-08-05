NEW BETHLEHEM — A former Brockway Area School District administrator was hired earlier this week as the interim superintendent at Redbank Valley School District.

In a 6-3 vote during a special meeting called on Tuesday, July 31, the nine members of the Redbank Valley School Board officially hired Dan Hawkins as the district’s acting superintendent until a full-time chief administrator is hired. Hawkins retired from his post as Brockway Area School District superintendent at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Explaining his no vote, school board member Dee Bell told his fellow board members that his decision was based solely on the expense the district will incur as a result of the hiring.

“We’re already running in place and never getting ahead,” Bell said, noting that his vote was not a vote against Hawkins personally. “I’m sure he’s a great guy. I’ll work with him and support him any way I can.”

During the course of his 37-year career, according to reports, Hawkins served as a special education and emotional support teacher at the Intermediate Unit, before moving to the position of special education supervisor where he managed 40 teachers in Brockway, DuBois and Punxsutawney. From there, Hawkins became an assistant principal at DuBois Area Junior High School. He then had the opportunity to move to director of special education, and eventually became the principal at DuBois Area Middle School. He served in that position until 2009, when he moved to the Brockway Area School District as the superintendent.

Hawkins takes the reigns at Redbank Valley following the unexpected departure of Michael Drzewiecki, who served as Redbank’s superintendent since 2010.

Drzewiecki’s departure came as a result of an agreement of separation between the district and the former administrator effective June 30.

Drzewiecki, who has been on family medical leave since April 24, issued a joint statement with the district last week, stating that it was likely that the leave would have to extend through next year.

“Both agreed that the need for continued leadership of the Redbank Valley School District and Mr. Drzewiecki’s long-term family medical needs were best served through the development of this agreement,” the statement reads. “Both expressed a mutual appreciation for each other moving forward and the continued dedication to provide quality learning opportunities for the students of Redbank Valley School.”

Drzewiecki’s current contract with the district was set to expire June 30, 2020.

The separation agreement was struck prior to the school board learning that Drzewiecki had been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on May 31. The charges stemmed from an incident that reportedly took place in the early morning hours of Friday, April 27, at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department in Venango County.

Since Drzewiecki’s departure, Redbank Valley High School principal Amy Rupp has been serving as acting superintendent until an interim could be hired. When Hawkins begins his duties at Redbank Valley next week, Rupp will return to her position as high school principal, but will aid in the transition.

According to the terms of Hawkins’ contract with the district, he will receive $500 per diem for up to 15 days per month.

Redbank Valley is accepting applications for a full-time superintendent through Aug. 24.