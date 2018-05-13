NEW BETHLEHEM — More than 30 people were on hand recently as the Redbank Valley Community Center hosted the initial First Friday event of 2018 on May 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. in New Bethlehem.

The evening at the Broad Street facility featured the music of Son of Leroy.

The monthly social gathering had been held in previous years in Gumtown Park along Water Street. Given the sporadic downpours and gusty winds earlier in the day, the community center building was a good choice.

The coffeehouse atmosphere will continue at the center for the months of June, July, August and September on the first Friday of each month.

Jen Gold, the RVCC’s director, said, “We are always looking for local talent to perform on First Friday. Right now, we do not have a regular line-up in place, and we are searching for local artists.”

Son of Leroy, a local duo comprised of Shawn Hook and Dave Hitchcock, was the featured act last Friday and is willing to fill in if there is a gap in booked acts.

Son of Leroy founder Hook said the duo takes its name from his father, Leroy Hook.

“I have been performing for more than 20 years,” he said. “I played at First Friday events in the park in the past, mostly spiritual songs. I thought that I would change my playlist and offer people something different.”

Friday night’s playlist included familiar songs by John Mellencamp, Otis Redding, Johnny Cash and others – easy-listening tunes that appeal to a wide range of tastes. The PA system was furnished by John Crawford, who plans to continue offering it for local acts.

“Right now, we are still trying to identify our target audience,” Hitchcock said, “and so, we are trying out music that a lot of people like.”

Friday night’s attendees were a mixture of middle-age couples and singles, younger families with children, a full contingent of RVCC board members and Broadwood Towers residents.

“First Friday is a community outreach program,” Don Root, RVCC treasurer, said. “We would like to get borough council and nearby businesses more involved. We want to offer something different that will get people out of their houses on a Friday night.”

Root added that the center’s deck area offers the possibility of moving the entertainment outside during the summer months as weather permits.

Area resident Pam Clinger was one of those looking for more weekend options.

“This is so nice. It’s different from what I usually do at the end of the week,” she said, enjoying a snack and a cup of coffee at one of the center’s tables.

The center’s board of directors donated snacks such as cookies, chips, pretzels and popcorn. Justin Moore, vice president, donated coffee and supplies in addition to staffing the counter area. Root and his son manned the popcorn machine.

The center’s mixture of two-seat, four-seat and eight-seat tables allowed people to shift from one group to another, mingling with others that they might not encounter during the week. The open area beside the snack counter also encouraged socializing. A few attendees filtered out onto the sidewalk for quiet conversations.

Jerry Songer, a resident of Broadwood Towers just down the street, lingered in the open area near the door. Seated in a wheelchair, he greeted newcomers and moved from one group to another.

“This is really convenient for me,” he said. “It’s really close, and I can get in and out because the door is at street level.”

The crowd was larger than it looked if children were included in the count. While some sat at tables with their parents, the community center also has an activity area in the rear of the building, a good place to play games or hang out with friends.

First Friday is a growing trend across the U.S. that is geared toward fighting the decline of central business districts by drawing in more people on weekend nights. While most focus on the arts, many regard them as ideal networking opportunities for businesses and other groups.

Open to residents beyond the confines of New Bethlehem, the RVCC’s First Friday entertainment continues from June through September, from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no admission or charge for snacks and coffee, but donations are appreciated. Live artists interested in performing at the events can contact the community center for details at (814) 457-5033.