While it’s been put off until next summer, removal of an exemption on sales tax for malt or brewed beverages served at breweries and taprooms is likely still on the way.

On July 27, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue issued a sales tax bulletin requiring application of a direct sales tax to customers at breweries, including microbrewery taprooms, on their products, including draft beers served on site and six packs and growlers to go. Current Pennsylvania sales tax is 6 percent, or six cents on every dollar in price.

Restaurant and other licensees selling such beverages that are not manufactured by them are not required to charge sales tax at the retail level. They pay it on wholesale prices. The resulting disparity is recognized in the tax bulletin.

“The department recognizes the confusion that will occur since a manufacturer is required to collect sales tax on each individual sale of its own product to the public for on-premises or offpremises consumption, while other licensees, not selling their own product but in all other respects acting in a similar capacity, do not collect tax,” the bulletin states.

Pennsylvania’s growing craft brewing industry pushed back. The effective date of the bulletin was delayed and is now set to take effect July 1, 2019, rather than Jan. 1.

“We do not think it is fair that the DOR has chosen to impose four-times the tax on breweries than on restaurants, convenience stores, or grocery stores,” Theodore Zeller III, of the Brewers of PA Council, said at the time of the bulletin’s issuance.

Regionally, taprooms are still evaluating their options, but note that their product is taxed during manufacture.

“The beer is already taxed in production,” Robert Striker, of Race Street Brew Works in Clearfield, said. “We pay per barrel of production to the federal government. We pay a per-ounce tax that applies to anything we sell.”

When all is said and done, brewers will have a choice: absorb the cost or charge more, potentially hurting their ability to compete with other purveyors of alcohol.

“It’s going to hurt business a little bit because we’re going to have to raise prices to cover it,” Dustin Newpher, of Boxcar Brew Works in DuBois, said. “We already pay tax per barrel for everything we produce so sales tax on top of that is just going to increase prices for customers.”

“In small towns like this, every penny matters. Margins incrementally just get smaller and smaller,” Striker said. “We’ll likely just try to absorb it into the business in-house rather pass it on to the customer. It’s an already competitive market. We make the majority of our money in the taproom.”

Striker said he thinks the move is an attempt to shift the burden for revenue lost elsewhere.

“If the policies of this administration would change and they would quit giving tax breaks to multimillionaires, then we wouldn’t have these situations where they have to go after small businesses to make up revenue,” he said.

The tax increase comes in the wake of higher production costs from tariffs on materials used in the production process.