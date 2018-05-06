NEW BETHLEHEM — Two or three days a week, a small group of New Bethlehem-area women meet on the treadmills and circuit-training machines of Fitness Down Under, located in the basement beneath Bish’s Chiropractic at the corner of Broad and Wood streets. All of them qualify for an AARP membership. None is ready to slow down.

Owned by Kameron and Charline Rankin, the gym is a popular hangout for fitness fans in their teens and twenties, more than a few in their 50s and 60s and an octogenarian or two. Despite the range of age and fitness levels, it is a place where everyone fits in, according to the gym members who were there last Monday morning.

The owner mentioned Bill McGregor, a member well into his 80s, who has been a regular since the gym opened about six or seven years ago.

“Bill had an injury, and just started coming in regularly. He’s still here, stopping in a few days a week,” Kameron Rankin said.

“This gym has everything you will find in a larger town or city,” Evie Balla, a long-time member, said. “Free weights, weight machines, circuit training, treadmills and recumbent bikes, it’s all here.”

Balla takes advantage of everything the gym offers. The others devote their time and effort to using the treadmills and circuit-training equipment in a rear room. The only way to reach the circuit-training area is by walking through the weight room.

“So many people feel intimidated by the young guys lifting weights,” Jeri Skinner said. “They should not be. This is a very comfortable atmosphere, and nobody judges how you look or dress.”

Tracy Rankin, Charline’s mother, said that one of the biggest draws is the gym’s affordability and its social aspects.

“Most of us buy our workout clothing at Walmart or somewhere similar,” she said. “I love being here, and doing the treadmill a few times every week has improved my health.”

As of that morning, she said that she had lost 50 pounds and felt great.

Carrye Barrett, Susan Sherman and Phyllis Howard shared similar thoughts.

“A couple of us have been doing this for years. I like the flexibility that you have be being a member,” Barrett said. “You can come here at your own convenience, because it is a 24/7 gym and not one that is only open eight hours a day.”

Sherman and Howard both said that regular exercise is a key to preserving or regaining good health. The members of the group all mentioned weight loss as their main interest, but a couple singled out managing their diabetes better since they began visiting Fitness Down Under.

Staying in motion does more than help shed a few pounds or manage diabetes, the women said. Most talked about the good effect that working out has on stiff, aching or injured joints, while Howard mentioned warding off various kinds of age-related dementia through fitness.

Kameron Rankin said if a new member establishes a regular routine of working out two or three days a week for a couple of months, he or she is likely to be more successful and become a regular.

“I have between 40 and 50 regular members,” he said. “There are several others who are more casual about showing up. A lot of that depends on the weather.”

“Some of the higher attendance right after New Year’s Day probably has a lot to do with resolutions that get broken sooner or later,” Sherman said.

Gym attendance is high during the winter and spring months, tapering off in the summertime when there are more outdoor activities available in the area. But once icy sidewalks appear, the treadmills, bikes and weights get a workout, a safer alternative to walking in the outdoors for seniors.

Rankin rewards his regular members during the winter and spring months with some significantly discounted monthly prices. This year, the gym ran a special offering of one free month for every paid-for month. It was very popular with the regulars and new members alike.

For Sherman and the other women who gather to chug along on treadmills a few mornings per week, exercise is a part of their lifestyles. Skinner said that getting out of the house and to the gym is easier with a work-out partner who will make a motivational morning phone call to anyone thinking about slacking off for the day.

Tracy Rankin summed up the group’s devotion to consistent effort and a deep desire to improve their health when she said, “There are days when I do not want to do this. But I come here, walk on the treadmill and I always feel better.”