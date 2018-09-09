Prepare for severe weather with these tips from the NOAA (National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration) or National Weather Service.
- Access to a NOAA weather radio; there are also apps for smartphones and the Jefferson County EMS Facebook page lists alerts.
- Have to-go kit - extra medication, snack food, items that can help sustain you for a 24- to 72-hour period. Help is going to come but it is going to take some time.
- Have a disaster plan in place for your family. Identify a safe place to take shelter and make sure everyone in the household knows it. Practice your plan regularly.
Flash Flood/Flood Safety Tips:
- Do not drive into a flooded area. It takes only 2 feet of water to float away most cars.
- Do not walk through a flooded area. It takes only 6 inches of fast-moving water to sweep a person off their feet.
Severe Thunderstorm Straight-line Winds:
- Don’t underestimate the power of strong thunderstorm winds known as straight-line winds – they can reach speeds of 100 to 150 mph. Hurricane-force winds start at 74 mph. If a severe thunderstorm warning contains hurricane-force wind speeds seek shelter immediately (as you would for a tornado situation).
- Stay away from windows and go to the basement or interior room/hallway.
- Do not use electrical appliances.
Tornado Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building, or a pre-designated shelter. Go to the lowest level of the building, preferably in a basement, and get under a heavy desk or workbench or sit next to the wall and cover your head with your arms/hands. If an underground shelter is not available, move to an interior room/hallway – put as many walls between you and the outside of the building, and stay away from windows. Other possibilities: get into a bathtub or under a bed or sofa.
- Get out of vehicles – they can easily be tossed around – do not try to outrun a tornado.
- If caught outside – lie flat on the ground and cover your head with your hands. Remember, in tornado situations debris likes to settle in roadside ditches or other low spots. If heavy rains are falling in the area, ditches and low spots may quickly flood. Therefore, laying down in a ditch may not be your best choice.
- Be aware of flying debris – most deaths and injuries are caused by flying debris.
- Manufactured homes (mobile trailers) offer little protection, even if tied down. Leave these for a sturdy shelter before the storm approaches.
- Do not seek shelter under a highway overpass. Wind blow stronger under the overpass due to the wind-tunnel effect. Additionally, flying debris (glass, wood, metal) can pummel you, and the tornado winds may suck you out from under the overpass anyway.
- Don’t waste time opening windows and doors to equalize air pressure differences – this is a waste of time and buildings have enough air leakage to equalize air pressure differences anyway. Buildings are more likely to explode after the wind gets inside.
