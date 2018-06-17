DISTANT — The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm near Distant, just south of New Bethlehem in Armstrong County, is one of two remaining game-bird facilities in the state. In recent years, it has met hunters’ demands for pheasants by adopting leaner strategies borrowed from the corporate world.

The Southwest Game Farm releases pheasants throughout most of western Pennsylvania, Clearfield County and a couple of south-central Pennsylvania counties.

Earlier in 2018, the commission announced the closure of its facilities in Crawford and Lycoming counties because of budget concerns and the development of more efficient ways to raise day-old chicks into trophy-size birds. The move will save the state nearly $2 million in operating and payroll costs.

Brian Hibell, one of two supervisors at the Southwest Game Farm, said that the cost cutting has resulted in much better efficiency. In 2010, the facility raised between 40,000 and 50,000 birds, less than half of what it now produces.

“We are right on track for raising and releasing about 110,000 birds this fall,” he said. “One of the things that makes this possible is the commission is buying chicks from a private hatchery rather than doing the job itself.”

This single strategy is behind the disappearance of the long rows of Quonset huts that once stood parallel to Pheasant Farm Road in Mahoning Township. No longer tending thousands of eggs in incubators, the staff at the game farm can concentrate on the other endless jobs at the facility.

Hibell is one of two supervisors, joined by six propagators and about 10 general game workers. The general workers are seasonal employees, and a few college students are included in their ranks.

“They learn to do a little of everything, including the building trades, from building pens and putting roofs on buildings, to doing some electrical work and mowing lawns,” he said.

In late May and early June, one of the main jobs is nurturing thousands of fluffy pheasant chicks ranging in size from golf balls to small coffee pots. While the young chicks are cute, Hibell said they are less appealing when full-grown and armed with leg spurs.

“I always have scratches and scars on my face during the fall and winter releases,” he said.

Passing motorists may think that the game farm consists of the few acres visible from the road. But a looping road winds over a couple of small hills and past several-acre fields shielded by groves of trees. The fields are a dream-like landscape covered in nets and poles.

“Other than hiring some short-term outside help when we need it, buying day-old chicks from a private hatchery and about 20 tons of feed corn from a supplier in Ohio, we do nearly everything else ourselves,” Hibell said. “We buy our building materials from Heeter (Lumber) and shop at Riverside, keeping the money in the local community.”

After a few days in warm sheds, the new chicks are gradually introduced to the great outdoors, a series of pens planted with oats, sorghum and other small grains. This step gets the small birds used to being outdoors, gleaning some of their own food, and provides some shelter from the weather.

“We have metal shelters that we can put in the pens for them,” Hibell said, “but we decided to try putting up some tarp canopies for them this spring. They are cheap and we hope they will work.”

Along with their day-to-day chores, game farm workers are also being cross-trained in other areas. Fighting wildfires caused by controlled burns that go wrong, monitoring chronic wasting disease in deer and conducting counts of deer and other wildlife make up a portion of this training.

“With the new way of doing things, the cost of raising a bird to field-size is about $10 instead of $16,” Hibell said. “Multiply that six-dollar savings by 110,000 and we are talking about real money.”

Because of higher efficiency, cost cutting and a new pheasant stamp purchased in addition to a hunting license, the Game Commission has not had to raise the price of licenses in recent years. At the same time, a hunter still has a good chance of bagging a bird.

The commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov, posts approximate dates and locations for pheasant releases in the fall and winter. There is a future plan to post more specific information, raising hunters’ chances for a successful hunt.