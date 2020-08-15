CLEARFIELD — A display at the Clearfield County Historical Society reminds residents, although dealing with current situations created by COVID-19 is trying, they are not the first to be concerned with moving safely through a pandemic.
The display is located in the front window of the Kerr House Museum, 104 E. Pine St., Clearfield. The public is welcome to view the exhibition through the window as the museum currently is not following its traditional summer openings schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The exhibit of articles from The Progress and photographs center around the Spanish Influenza epidemic that began in February 1918 and lasted through April 1920. The exhibit was researched and arranged by CCHS board member Paula Miller. Miller said she got some help from her daughter, a designer in San Francisco, who guided her through creating a eye-catching and pleasing format that was then printed onto a board by Action Graphics.
Miller reported the inspiration for the display began approximately two years ago when the society hosted its inaugural Night at the Museum. The event featured board members and volunteers costumed as notable Clearfield County residents and performing vignettes about them.
Miller said during Night at the Museum, she portrayed Nurse Elizabeth Clees who was instrumental in having the county’s children’s home turned into a hospital to care for residents who contracted the Spanish Flu. Clees is credited with saving hundreds of lives using her knowledge and skills. Miller said she began reviewing articles from the reels of microfilm donated to the society by The Progress for examples of articles that could be used to make up the display.
She said the exhibition includes a wide variety of articles noting safety measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing masks and staying away from others and one –a poem that pokes fun about a visit to Clearfield, during the time of the flu pandemic, where the writer couldn’t participate in any activities
In the fall of 1918, the Spanish Influenza began affecting the world and ultimately Clearfield County. The disease spread rampantly and would eventually cause millions of deaths worldwide. Official estimates for deaths in the United States — according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services — was approximately 675,000 deaths.
Miller said she spent hours reviewing the microfilm, looking through a vast amount of articles searching for ones that best conveyed the story of the pandemic. “It was fascinating how closely the 1918 pandemic mirrors the current situation,” she said noting there were articles about making and wearing masks, stay-at-home orders, curfews for children and business closures.
She said while officials encouraged residents to stay at home and away from others, they did relent when Clees passed away from complication of the flu in late October, 1918. She said her funeral was held outdoors at her home and local businesses closed to allow their employees to attend the service.
Board President David Wulderk called Miller’s work “an excellent display. It tells a sad story of widespread sickness and death in Clearfield County during the fall of 1918. Public health notices and warnings were run routinely.”
Miller said her goal was to create something that residents would find interesting but be able to view safely.