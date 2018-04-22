BROCKWAY — It’s not often that people travel to Ethiopia, or even talk about it.

But after spending four weeks there last summer, former Brockway teacher Ryan Devlin discovered that everything he thought he knew about this African country was wrong.

“The people of Ethiopia have a lot less money than we do, but they don’t even know they are poor,” Devlin said. “They live their life differently than us. They don’t have access to the showers.

“But once you get there, you realize they are very happy without it. They have a big community. Technology is not as prevalent there and they care about their neighbors. They have wealth in Ethiopia but it’s a different kind of wealth in Ethiopia. They are so resourceful and happy.”

Devlin, who now teaches multimedia at Fox Chapel High School, located in the Pittsburgh suburb of O’Hara Township, traveled to Ethiopia with a team of 20 American educators on a Fulbright Hays Scholarship seeking to learn more about the Ethiopian culture. They spent a month in Sodo, a mid-size city south of the Ethiopian capital, living with families and learning about how Ethiopians have contributed to the world.

“The Ethiopians were excited to teach us about their culture,” Devlin said. “They told us everything we wanted to know. We got a sense of what it would be like to live there.”

While there, the educators were taught how to speak Amharic, weave scarves, use herbal medicine, dance Wolaita, and prepare coffee without the use of electricity.

The U.S. Department of Education sent the educators to Africa so they could bring back some curriculum to students in the U.S. about the people and customs of Ethiopia, Devlin said. That curriculum, called Teach Africa, is now being piloted in classrooms across the region.

“We had lessons and units from 15 different topics,” Devlin said. “I focused on making a video for elementary schools and in the video it teaches all about the Ethiopian culture and made some activities that go along with it. Some of the activities include learning how to shake hands like they do in Ethiopia. We took a look at the language and teach kids how to count Amharic. The video also has things you can buy at the market to get an idea of what kind of things people grow there and takes a look at natural resources in every day living.”

Devlin’s video, which is about 15-20 minutes long, was featured in the newsletter of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

During his spring break, Devlin was excited to share his video with students at the Brockway Elementary School. He did his presentation with Brockway librarian Vanessa Olivio, a former student of Devlin’s.

Devlin taught English in the Brockway Area School District for eight years. During that time, he was named the 2013 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year and was a 2014 National Teacher of the Year finalist.

“Brockway is still a huge part of where I spend my free time and still get involved,” Devlin said.

He said the students were very intrigued and interested in his presentation.

“They asked some really good questions and were a great audience,” he said.

Devlin took a lot of photos while in Ethiopia and has a photography exhibit on display at Brockway’s Mengle Memorial Library during the month of April.

Reflecting on his trip, Devlin said he went to Ethiopia expecting to see poverty, but instead he found a different kind of wealth.

“There is a lot we can learn from them,” he said. “At the core, everything is so different, but yet we are the same people who want the same things.”