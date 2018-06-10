SIGEL — Two people were found dead in a fire that destroyed a home at 11334 Route 949, Heath Township, Jefferson County, early Friday morning.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a call at 7 a.m. Friday.

A 72-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were found dead in the blaze. A 46-year-old woman was transported to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh via Stat Medivac where she was treated for smoke inhalation and moderate burns, according to Marienville-based state police.

A state trooper at the scene noted that a state police cadaver dog was being flown in from Hershey to determine if there were any other possible victims.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Police and firefighters were still on scene at 2 p.m. Friday.

Police say that the names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

According to media reports, firefighters at the scene were from Sigel VFD, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Ward 2 Millstone Township in Elk County, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Department, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, and Farmington Volunteer Fire Department.