BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Office is asking for help from area residents as it revamps a program for veterans.

The Jefferson County Volunteer Veterans Transportation Program is a way area residents can give back to Jefferson County area veterans for their service to the nation.

Krupa Steele, the director of Jefferson County Department of Veterans Affairs, says the program provides transportation for veterans to and from their VA appointments. She is actively seeking volunteers drivers and office personnel for the program and noted that anyone interested can call the county VA office at (814)-849-3618.

Steele said she would like to get as many drivers as possible. “They don’t have to be veterans to be drivers. So anyone who wants to give back to our nation’s veterans are more than welcomed to come in to apply.

“We just want to open it up to everyone who wants to help out, not specifically veterans. If you can’t drive, we can definitely find something else for you to do,” she said.

Personnel volunteers would handle scheduling, and do reminder calls to the drivers and the veterans about appointments.

The county does have a Department of Veterans Affairs SUV so drivers would not be driving their own vehicles.

Steele noted that the local VA office can filter potential volunteer drivers through the screening process which she says is simply a health assessment. “It’s not anything strenueous or anything.”

Age is not a detriment. There is a driver who is 88 years old in another county’s program, Steele noted. As long as the person can pass the physical, their age is not a factor.

There is a paper process, but drivers do not need any special licenses to be a volunteer driver.

Once a volunteer fills out the necessary paperwork, the VA office sends it to Altoona and Altoona staff schedule an appointment for the health assessment. Steele says if possible they will try to work it so potential drivers can get on a ride with a current VA driver to Altoona. The volunteer would return to Altoona for a day of training and upon completion of that and passing the health assessment, they are awarded a government ID. “They are certified by the federal government” to be a driver, Steele said.

“The need in Jefferson County is immense,” she said, noting that there is an older generation here that may not have family close by that this transportation is for.

Steele is working with the Elk County VA office, which has a “really good” transportation program. She said that Elk County has two vehicles and 25 drivers so its transportation service is available just about 24/7.

“We definitely need the community’s help. It is a community project. It’s there for the vets to get them to and from appointments. I’d love to be able to have two vehicles running just like theirs (Elk County) are so that way we can take the vets not to just their VA appointments but even to accommodate comp and pension appointments. Because sometimes a lot of them aren’t at the VA facilities. Now the VA outsources, where a lot of them are in State College, Clarion and those kinds of areas. I definitely would like to expand the transportation as much as we can. Elk County has told us if it has a vet in a VA hospital and they’re getting discharged and they don’t have anyone to pick them up, they will send their driver out there to pick them up regardless of what time it is –they usually have a driver. That is amazing.”

While vets across all of Jefferson County would be covered, Steele says she tries to get the veteran to meet the driver at the Heritage House in Brockville or if the vet lives in the Sykesville or Reynoldsville area she tries to set the pickup point at the Foundry in Reynoldsville.

Drivers would be taking veterans to appointments in Altoona, Pittsburgh, Butler and DuBois, which are normally the locations that they send the veterans to. However Steele would like to some day increase that to take veterans wherever they need to go for VA appointments but that is down the road.

The current county VA vehicle actually belongs to another county. Because there may come a day when the other county needs its extra vehicle returned, Steele would like for Jefferson County VA to have its own vehicle. She looked to Elk County’s successful program to see how it can be done. While funding for the vehicle can come half from he county and half from the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Elk County was able to finance two vehicles without costing the county any money.

“What Elk County did was it ended up soliciting the Posts and the VFWs, the clubs and some of the businesses around and they have a transportation fund. The Elk County program is run (now) as a 501c. They just get donations that regularly come in and now have funds to buy another two if they wanted.”

Steele has set up a transportation fund through the county for the purpose of purchasing a vehicle. Anyone who is interested in donating to it can send donations the VA office. Checks should be made out to the Jefferson County Veterans Transportation Fund, and sent to Jefferson County Department of Veterans Affairs, 155 Main Street, Courthouse Annex, Brookville, PA 15825.

Steele will be at the Jefferson County Fair this week. Veterans and their dependents can meet with her to see what benefits are available or to ask about applying to be a volunteer driver. Those interested can also contact the VA office by calling 849-3618.