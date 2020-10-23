NEW BETHLEHEM — The site of the Redbank Valley’s new Veterans Memorial Park saw a flurry of activity the past couple of days as local veterans worked to bring their dream to reality.
Air Force veteran and project organizer Ray Ishman said that despite some delays this year as a result of the pandemic, the new park along Arch Street in New Bethlehem is taking shape.
On Thursday, a team of veterans from the area along with crews from First Impressions Landscaping of Kittanning worked on the two trenched areas of the park, filling in the areas with stone that serve as a solid foundation for the block walls that were installed on Friday.
A rectangular border was created around the perimeter of the new park, while an inner semi-circle and walkway were also included from the park’s entrance which faces the Redbank Valley Trail. Ishman explained that two-sided blocks would be used to make an exterior wall, while a different one-sided block would be placed around the circle level with the center area.
Inside the circle already stand five black granite monuments and flags, one for each branch of military service including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Three taller flag poles stand in the center that will feature the American flag flanked by the state flag on one side and the POW/MIA flag on the other.
Ishman said that once other work is done, paver bricks purchased by local residents in honor or memory of area veterans will be placed in the center circle.
Also, he said, seven large black granite monuments will be the centerpiece of the park, and will stand rounding the back of the circle area. Unfortunately, Ishman noted, the monuments were ordered in March but have been delayed as a result of the pandemic. Each one will showcase etched images from seven wars and conflicts, including the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf war.
A couple of benches will also be added at the site, and landscaping will take place once the other work is complete.
Ishman also added that while work is ongoing, donations are still needed, and additional bricks are also being sold to help raise money for the project, which is being spearheaded by the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post in New Bethlehem, with cooperation from the local VFW Post. Applications to order bricks can be found at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Donations for the park can be sent to: Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, c/o American Legion, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.