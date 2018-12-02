BROOKVILLE — The streets of Brookville’s Historic Downtown were alive Friday night with holiday music as the annual Victorian Christmas began.

Victorian costumed people could be seen here and there throughout the day Friday and into the evening. But it was at 5 p.m. when the festivities really took off as the Nativity procession took place and music began.

People gathered is groups one the sidewalks as well as in the Jefferson County Courthouse to listen to children and adults as they played musical instruments or sang carols.

It seemed as one group was finishing up another was starting in a different location. As families walked along the Main Street they could stop and watch the live window displays. Children of all ages took part in the displays this year. A young girl played with a doll in one window, two young ladies painted holiday pictures in another. Each window was unique and offered a glimpse of a different time.

As the evening progressed there was the annual Ghosts, Myths and Legends tour. Guided tours were led around town to hear eerie (but true) tales from the past.

There were even sightings of Santa and Mrs. Claus Friday night as well but Friday was just the beginning of the annual holiday celebration. Saturday and Sunday are filled with events and it’s not too late to join in.

Saturday offered a Children’s Shopping Mart at the Brookville Volunteer Fire Co., a craft and vendor show at Chateau d’Argy, music in the Town Square, soup sales, book and bake sale at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, a wine walk, a dine and wine after party, a paint and sip event, a model train display and more. Sunday will feature a Victorian tea ($10) at the Courthouse Grille and Pub, Open House Tours and Church Tours. The model train display and the book and bake sale will be held Sunday as well. A full schedule of events can be found online at http://www.historicbrookville.org.

Both days those visiting Brookville can view the decorated trees on Christmas Tree Lane in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The trees will be available for viewing throughout the month of December from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Santa is scheduled to be visiting Brookville throughout the month as well. His cottage is located in front of the courthouse. He is next scheduled to be there Dec. 7 from 6-8 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.