CLARION — “One of the biggest challenges to cancer patients nationwide is simply getting to treatment,” said Teresa Segelson, the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Mission Delivery Program manager for Western Pennsylvania.
In an effort to address this challenge, the ACS has in place the Road to Recovery program that relies on volunteers to drive patients receiving cancer treatment to and from their appointments. “Missing appointments can have a really significant impact on patient prognosis. So it is critical that we have a strong group of volunteers who are able to meet the transportation needs of cancer patients in the area,” Segelson said.
While there is an urgent demand for volunteer drivers nationwide, the need is particularly acute in Clarion and Jefferson counties. Between the two, there is currently only one Road to Recovery driver volunteering her time and vehicle, Judy Bowser, who lives near the county line in the Summerville/Corsica area.
Segelson quantified the local need, saying, “Last year in Jefferson County there were 18 requests that came in and we were not able to fill any of them. We had 49 requests in Clarion County and we were not able to fill 38 of them. Some of the local cancer centers may not be referring their patients to the program because we haven’t had a lot of luck in fulfilling the needs for their patients.
“Now, we don’t get a huge volume compared to Allegheny County, which is over 1,000 requests annually. But nonetheless these are significant needs for the patients who are requesting them. So we’re really, really hoping to be able to put forth effort into rebuilding these programs within Jefferson and Clarion (counties) with a good base of volunteers.”
Segelson believes at least three Road to Recovery drivers are needed to serve Jefferson County and six in Clarion County.
To become a Road to Recovery driver, individuals must be between the ages of 18 and 85, have a valid driver’s license, and proof of adequate automobile insurance. The ACS completes driver motor vehicle and criminal background checks on each potential volunteer, after which the individual participates in approximately two hours of video training.
Access to a computer, laptop, or tablet computer is also required so that drivers can log onto the ACS’s Service Match portal. The portal allows drivers to specify their availability and access a list of patients and destinations as based on the preferences they have input.
“They (drivers) get to pick which rides work best for them on the days of the week that they’re available and for the distance they wish to travel. There is no minimum number of hours that you need to volunteer on a weekly or monthly basis,” Segelson explained.
“Some of the rides will be local, staying within their county or neighborhoods, and some will go all the way to Pittsburgh. If they’re comfortable going to Pittsburgh they can choose that ride and if they’re not they can decline it.”
Bowser has taken patients to Butler, Seneca and Tarentum, with a trip to UPMC Shadyside on her schedule. “You can limit the area you want to drive to. So Shadyside is sort of out of my area, but the patient lives in a town that’s close to me. So I agreed to do that one. It’s at my convenience, but it also helps somebody else out,” Bowser said.
Drivers are responsible for supplying a vehicle and providing gas, which can be written off on the volunteer’s taxes. “That’s part of giving back to the program and to cancer patients who may be less fortunate, unable to afford a vehicle of their own or the gas or who are simply just too sick to drive themselves to treatment,” Segelson said.
“I was concerned about liability. They (the ACS) assured me that if there was an accident or anything happened that we were covered through insurance. I didn’t have to worry about that,” Bowser said.
Volunteers are not tasked with medically caring for the patients they transport or physically transferring them into or out of the vehicle.
“It is considered curb-to-curb service. They (volunteers) are not expected to go into the patient’s home. The patient comes out, gets into the volunteer’s vehicle. We pre-screen to ensure and make sure that the patients are ambulatory and able to get in and out of the vehicle on their own,” Segelson said.
“If they’re not, then the patient is required to bring a companion along with them to help them get in and out of the vehicle. We never expect volunteers to be able to have to lift patients or anything like that.”
Segelson believes getting the word out about the Road to Recovery program might help bolster the ranks so as to better meet the needs of the local community. “It is a challenge to recruit for drivers. And part of the reason is just getting the word out to the right people. A lot of drivers tend to have some sort of connection to cancer, whether it be a family member or a friend who has had a cancer journey themselves or they’ve lost a family member or a friend to cancer. But not always,” Segelson said.
Describing her experience as a Road to Recovery driver, Bowser said, “I chose to do this because my mother had cancer, my sister had cancer, and now my one niece has developed cancer. So you know it’s nice to be able to help somebody in a way that’s more with the person instead of an office.
“They (the patients) have hardships but you do what you can. And I guess I feel rewarded personally by being able to help somebody. It’s been a nice experience.”
Individuals wishing to become volunteer drivers in the Road to Recovery program can contact the ACS by calling 1-800-227-2345 or visiting cancer.org/drive.