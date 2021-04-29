CLEARFIELD — There are big plans in the works for the Clearfield Skate Park, which is located in the Clearfield Driving Park, according to volunteer Dalton Kendrick, of the Clearfield Skate Park Committee.
Last year the committee raised about $7,000 and will be using the money to repair some ramps and building new ones in the coming months.
Kendrick said they are looking at disposing of some of the older, less safe ramps and building some new ones.
The first ramp they are looking at replacing at the park is the large halfpipe.
“This is a ramp that really sets us apart,” Kendrick said.
He said the new halfpipe would be about three and a half feet to four feet tall. The current halfpipe is about five feet tall. “It’s just a little better for the younger patrons,” Kendrick said of the smaller halfpipe.
One of the volunteers is a metal fabricator and he is hoping to construct the frame out of stainless steel, according to Kendrick. “It would be more manageable and more cost effective,” he said.
If it isn’t feasible to construct a stainless steel frame for the new halfpipe Kendrick said they would probably build it using lumber or purchase a pre-made halfpipe.
“We are just trying to build quality stuff so it will last,” Kendrick said.
But he said they are hoping to save money by constructing the ramp themselves using volunteers. Many of their volunteers work in the construction business and a few of their volunteers are students studying construction trades at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, Kendrick noted.
This year they also want to construct a couple of quarter pipes and and consolidate a couple of the skate park’s “fun boxes” into a single fun box.
“Our goal is to condense some of the unsafe ramps and build at least two to three ramps,” Kendrick said.
Eventually they want to utilize the entire skate park by constructing two to three ramps every year for the next five years and eventually have 10 or 11 large scale ramps at the skate park, Kendrick said.
And with the high cost of lumber the committee is planning on repurposing the lumber from the old ramps to build new ones.
Kendrick said the community has been helpful and supportive of their efforts. The committee now has about 60-70 members. He noted that the Clearfield Charitable Foundation is going to help them build a ramp this year and Clearfield Borough has helped them out a lot too.
The skate park is important to the community, he said, because it is a healthy activity and engages youth and adults in a different way than the traditional team sports.
“It really is an activity that gets people out being active and creative,” Kendrick said. “We want the next generation to have a place they feel safe and (can) express themselves and be mentored.