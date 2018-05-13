Have you noticed that there aren’t many election signs littering roadways and yards this spring?

That would be a result of this year’s primary being a “federal election” — there are no local municipal offices up for grabs.

Other than choosing who will represent the Republican party against incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf this fall, Tuesday’s primary election isn’t expected to draw a large percentage of voters in the region.

Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said she expects voter turnout to be low.

“Sometimes it surprises me, but I’m guessing maybe a 20 percent voter turnout,” Graham said.

She said the only election that may draw voters to poll sites on Tuesday is the gubantorial election.

“There are three candidates on the GOP side, but no one is opposing Gov. Wolf,” Graham said. “Our local legislators are unopposed.”

GOP candidates for governor are Scott R. Wagner of York County, Paul Mango of Allegheny County, and Laura Ellsworth, also of Allegheny County.

There are five Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor, and four on the Republican ballot.

Regarding “local” offices in the House and Senate, on the Democratic side, Susan Boser of Indiana County and Wade Jodun of Centre County are vying to be the candidate for the 15th Congressional District to face off against Republican Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (R-Bellefonte), who is unopposed.

Incumbent state Reps. Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield) and Matt Gabler (R-DuBois) are unopposed in the 73rd District — and there are no Democratic candidates for those seats on the ballot. Therefore, Sankey and Gabler will likely be unopposed in November unless a Democratic write-in campaign is launched.

In the 66th District, incumbent Cris Dush (R-Brookville) is running unopposed. On the Democratic ticket, Kerith Stranto Taylor is also running unopposed for the chance to face off with Dush in the General Election.

“I don’t think there is anything on the ballot drawing voters out this year,” Graham explained. “Municipal elections are held in “odd” years, while federal elections are held in “even years.”

Graham said there is nothing new at county polling sites — polling locations are the same as are voting machines.

“We don’t have to start using (new voting machines) until 2020 — and that is still debatable because of the financial hardship to the counties across the state,” Graham said. “County governments don’t have the money to replace them.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. county-wide and close at 8 p.m.