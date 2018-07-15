NEW BETHLEHEM — The weekly farmers’ market in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park has been doing a brisk business this summer, after a couple of weeks of above-normal temperature.

Gumtown Park, a nod to the town’s early founder and namesake, Henry “Gum” Nulph, is located along Water Street along Red Bank Creek.

There are approximately 15 vendors selling their wares during the market. Most of the action takes place in the pavilion, but several sellers opt to set up beneath canopies while offering a range of crafts and food.

Market co-chairperson Judy Hetrick said that open-air emporium, now in its 10th year, was prospering despite 2018’s abrupt weather changes.

“Last week’s heat was awful,” she said. “But it helped make up for the cold and wet weather we had earlier in the spring.”

Hetrick’s deep involvement with the farm market gave her a good excuse for not participating in her family’s haymaking during the previous week’s 90-degree weather.

The higher-than-normal heat boosted warm-weather crops such as summer squash, zucchini and the first of the season’s tomatoes. The last of the cool-weather broccoli, cauliflower and early cabbage did not fare as well, looking tired and yellowed from a couple of weeks of sweltering heat and high humidity.

A trio of females staffing one booth represented three different generations at the market this year. Carol Bish, the matriarch of the family, began selling baked goods, handmade aprons and other items about three or four years ago. This year, she was joined by her daughter, Cindy Burford, and her great-granddaughter, Addy Henry.

“Addy baked all the cookies for this week,” Bish said. “She started coming with me last year and has really gotten involved.”

Henry said that she was saving her earnings from the market to buy something special. Asked about her plans for a future business career, she smiled and was noncommittal.

Market regular Ben Kundick stopped by to share a jar of his homemade garlic soup with Hetrick, joined later by another regular, Larry “Lum” Adams.

“I walk down this way nearly every day,” Adams said. “I like to buy a little something to support local businesses when the market is here, but I have to limit how much I spend. I have to carry it all back up Dog Hill with me.”

For those traveling on foot or disinclined to cook, grabbing a quick bite at the market is a convenient way to stave off hunger. Vegetables, homemade bread and an assortment of pies, cakes and cookies are obvious selections, but a nearby vendor under a canopy offers hot and cold drinks. Gumtown Park’s tree-shaded tables are usually occupied by picnickers on market day.

While tomatoes, summer squash, peppers and cut flowers hold sway at the height of summer, the approach of fall will bring winter squash, potted chrysanthemums and a second crop of cool-weather vegetables to vendors’ tables. Baked goods are always in season.

The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce-sponsored farm market runs from May through October, every Friday. It is in operation from 12:30 to 5 p.m.