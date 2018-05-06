CLARION — The metal structure that has risen out of the ground near Exit 62 on Interstate 80 is starting to show the form of the new Clarion County YMCA building among the many stores, Clarion Mall, Walmart and Clarion Hospital, and is expected to dominate the landscape in that area.

It’s been a long time coming, and construction is proceeding rapidly following an unpredictable winter.

“Construction will be complete by the end of the year,” said Jesse Kelley, Clarion County YMCA director. “It’s looking good, but we got delayed because of the weather this year. I think it was like 30 or 31 days, but if we get drier weather they are confident that they can start to chip away at the lost time. They had cold temperatures where you couldn’t even work outside. Then there was all the rain and mud. The mud caused a lot of problems.”

The entire project has taken time, but there is a good reason for that.

“Ever since I got here in 2011, we’ve been working on this, and so much of it was preparation,” Kelley said. “You’ve got to have the right pieces in place before you even start fundraising. Some of that is personnel, the right people on your board, and the community support. You look back at it now and it was a really long process but you can see how we didn’t skip steps and we wanted to do it right.”

Kelley said organizers wanted to make sure they did their homework before moving from one step of the project to another, and he added that awaiting word on grant funding also took time.

“It was well worth the wait,” he said. “I think the community will be happy and I think it’s something we can hang our hat on. It’s a good positive thing coming out of the area.”

Walking through the building site last Friday afternoon, Kelley pointed to the large steel frame in place, and the concrete floor of the gymnasium has been poured by M&B Concrete.

“They poured the floor for the locker room and the gymnasium this week. The concrete floor is the base, and on top of that athletic flooring (suspended wooden flooring) will be added, giving it a nice lift,” Kelley said.

“The roof is finished for the gymnasium,” he continued. “The Wellness Center is on the second level, and the indoor track is going to go around part of the Wellness Center all the way around the gym and the other part of the Wellness Center, making it an oval. The second floor includes the Wellness Center, the track, and two group studios, including a group exercise studio adjacent to the Wellness Center.”

The ground floor includes a family swimming pool, and while it was only a muddy floor on Friday, work will soon transform it into one of the most requested features for a new YMCA.

“They’re going to be doing their concrete pours and basically get the finishes done for the shell of the pool,” Kelley continued. “I’m not exactly sure on the schedule, but obviously they have to go in there and flatten it out. All of the walls of the locker room are up and you can see the shell of the pool area.”

Kelley said the pool will include the equivalent of five lanes, marking three lanes that can be used for lap swimming and the width of the other two lanes will be for family or individual swim and recreation.

“The two lanes will be used for things like aerobic swimming, and there is a bench built on that side of the pool on the interior of the wall,” Kelley explained. “When you’re teaching swim lessons, young children can stand on that bench. In the northwest corner, you’re going to have a splash area that will have ankle deep water. There will be a little bar around it to enclose it as the splash pad area for younger children. Stairs nearby will allow you to walk down into the pool. The entire pool will have warmer temperatures and will offer classes like learn to swim, water aerobics and arthritis classes.”

The number of workers at the site at any given time varies depends on the subcontractors including locals such as M&B Concrete, Terra Works, Harris Masonry and others.

The contributions of local individuals and businesses made the project a reality, Kelley said, and the YMCA is still looking for additional support from the state.

“We submitted for a $2 million RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) grant, and we haven’t heard much about it because the state budget has to get passed first and then take it to the Capital Budget after that,” Kelley said. “The Capital Budget is the one that has similar projects in it. The last time we got awarded the $3 million was in September 2016.”

“We were also awarded part of a PennDOT Multi-Modal Grant, but have to reapply for the second half to straighten out the road between the two gas stations from Route 68 to the new YMCA and go straight through on Mayfield Road,” he continued. “This funding would also provide a separate walking and bike trail. It would bring the walkers and bikers off of Mayfield Road in recognition of car traffic on Mayfield Road. The trail would have an asphalt-like finish.”

The details of the project are endless and Gary Marshall, site superintendent for L.S. Fiore, is in constant touch with Kelley.

“He’s the day-to-day guy here keeping us up to date on everything,” Kelley said. “He calls me and asks me things like where do I want soap dispensers, hand dryers or TVs and lets me know that blocks are going to be laid next week, so we know what’s about to happen. We wanted a construction manager to lead us through all of that. Questions like ‘Where do you want the hand dryer or TV?’, because they have to run electric conduit to those things. Do you want data in your building? Where do you want the treadmills and electricity?”

“It’s forcing us to try and stay ahead of the game,” Kelly said.