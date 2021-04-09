Construction work has begun on Route 322/Richardsville Road (Route 4005) to the Route 28/I-80 interchange and to Route 322/Knoxdale Road (Route 2023) in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
The project includes the reconfiguration of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection, as well as overlay, drainage, water line replacement, signal work and other miscellaneous construction.
On Route 28, the work will extend from the Route 28/Route 322 intersection to 980 feet east of the Route 28/ Route 322 intersection. On Route 322, the work will be on both the east and the west sides of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection.
Once the project is complete, motorists will have improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of routes 322 and 28.
There will be active construction work occurring at various locations throughout the project. The heaviest traffic congestion will be at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street this summer. The reconstruction of the road will affect traffic for routes 28 and 322.
The anticipated end date of the project is October 13. The project cost is $4,315,289. Contractor, Thomas Construction, Inc. from Grove City, PA will be completing the work.
PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.