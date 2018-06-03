CLEARFIELD — At the Clearfield Lawrence Airport, a group of local aviation enthusiasts have teamed to help children fly for the first time.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is an international organization of pilots and aviators. Since its inception in the 1950s, the club has grown drastically with more than 200,000 members and nearly 1,000 chapters worldwide. The Clearfield component of the organization is known as EAA Chapter 748.

Under the umbrella of the EAA, the Young Eagles program was started with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation. It is the only program of its kind and offers youth ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane.

EAA Clearfield Secretary/Treasurer Dave McCracken said when the Young Eagles program began the goal was to fly more than 1 million children by 2003 – the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brothers first flight. The organization not only met this goal, but has more than doubled it in the years following. As of May 2018, more than 2 million Young Eagles have been flown around the world.

In Clearfield, EAA Chapter 748 offers this program annually to all area youth. Sometimes the event is held in Philipsburg, but this year, the free flights were offered from the Clearfield Lawrence Airport, located at 801 Airport Road near Interstate 80.

McCracken said many people have become “intimidated” by airports since the 9/11 tragedy. He said there is nothing children need to fear about flying. In fact, he said they could have a lot of fun.

“(This program) gets their feet wet and gets them excited about flying,” McCracken added.

McCracken said there are three local pilots who offer their time and their aircraft for the Young Eagles to experience aviation. He noted the average cost per hour to fly a plane is approximately $65-$80, but for the children who want to ride, the flight is absolutely free.

McCracken said children who have received their first flight through the Young Eagles have been known to become pilots themselves. Some have even enlisted as pilots in the military.

After their first flight, every child is given a code to Sporty’s Pilot Shop where they can participate in a online flight course for free. Once a child turns 16 years old, the Young Eagles program offers their first official lesson in an aircraft for free.

McCracken said the population of pilots has been decreasing every year since World War II. Because of this program, young people have the chance to learn how fulfilling flying can be.

“Most kids would rather play on a computer until they take a ride and experience how much they can enjoy it,” he remarked.

Tyrel Miller, of Mahaffey, is a local example of an individual who has, as the EAA says, caught the “spirit of aviation.”

Approximately four years ago, Miller took a ride in a plane through the program as a young teen and realized just how much he enjoyed it. Miller said his father, Doug, flew ultralight aircrafts, which he has enjoyed riding in as well. After a few years of riding shotgun, Miller, now 17, recently began the process of getting his own pilot’s license.

“I kind of always wanted to fly,” Miller remarked. “I like heights. I like to see the scenery.”

Miller just has to take a written exam and fly at night by himself before he can officially become a pilot.

Miller recently volunteered his time at the Clearfield Lawrence Airport helping young people, like himself, fall in love with the skies.

“I think it’s a lot of fun to get other kids interested,” Miller said.