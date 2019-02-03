CLEARFIELD — It’s an amazing feeling to find something in life that you truly enjoy — something that you can roll out of bed every morning and voluntarily do each and every day. For Clearfield native Casen Zitzelberger — who is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder — the arts are what keeps him motivated, particularly painting and, most recently, pottery.
Casen’s mother, Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger, said he had been interested in the arts ever since he was a small child.
“He’s always loved art,” Amor-Zitzelberger said. “It’s something that clicked with him ... He was doing paintings all throughout high school.”
Amor-Zitzelberger said Casen has worked with Jody Grumblatt of the Liddle Gallery and cites her as a huge influence and mentor to Casen’s painting career.
“She’s just been wonderful,” Amor-Zitzelberger said. “And so is the Susquehanna River Art (Center of Clearfield) people. They’ve been so supportive of him and have encouraged him to try different things.”
Casen is a SRACC member and also enjoys helping youths get involved with art. He currently has some of his works on display at the Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus and will also have a mural depicting the Pennsylvania native red painted turtle on display on the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre building this spring.
However, over the past two and a half to three years, Amor-Zitzelberger said Casen has really taken a liking to another art – pottery.
A trip to the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology really sealed the deal for Casen’s love of pottery, which his work has also been on display at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library in Clearfield before.
“They have top of the line pottery wheels and kilns,” Amor-Zitzelberger said. “It’s pretty amazing what they have set up over there ... He really got the (pottery) bug.”
It’s been almost three years that Casen has taken up his pottery hobby. Amor-Zitzelberger said he’d like to start doing more work from home. But like any hobby or potential business, there are always costs associated with starting up, as Amor-Zitzelberger said professional pottery wheels and good kilns aren’t cheap. However, doing what makes you happy is what life is all about.
“He gets so much out of it and it’s really rewarding to him,” Amor-Zitzelberger said. “He’s kind of found his niche.”
Amor-Zitzelberger said she hopes her son’s pottery career will take off and it could potentially become a rewarding career for him, as he graduated from Clearfield Area High School in the spring.
“It’s so rewarding for him, for his self-esteem,” Amor-Zitzelberger said. “That’s what is cool about art is when you can get that excited about your work.”
Amor-Zitzelberger said with Casen’s autism, there really isn’t a ton of options for those that have been diagnosed as far as things to do or activities to take part in — and that’s all the more the reason why she is thankful her son has found a great passion in his life.
Outside of painting and pottery, Casen also volunteers at Center Wildlife Care in Port Matilda and enjoys playing the drums. He would also like to attend college in the near future and do something with biology.
“He finds his strengths in expressing himself in those ways,” Amor-Zitzelberger said.
