KARTHAUS — The Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Chapel – located on Oak Hill Road in Karthaus – has had plenty of people come through its doors over the years. Its cornerstone is marked July 4, 1870, and it was a Lutheran church up until 1962, when it merged with two other parishes to form Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Karthaus. Then in 1976, Shepherd of the Hills donated the building and grounds to the Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association and the group has kept it running ever since.

Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery Association committee member and treasurer Claire McGonigal-Potter – who has been with the committee for 50 years – said they are trying to raise funds and are receiving bids for a new roof on the chapel, as it was last replaced in 1984.

“We’re looking to put on a metal roof,” McGonigal-Potter said. “We keep noticing more and more water marks on the ceiling.”

There are two specific services held at the chapel – which itself is still very simple as it was many years ago in that it doesn’t have heat or electricity. Community Alliance Church in Karthaus uses it for its early morning service on Easter Sunday. The committee itself then hosts a yearly service.

“We just have a memorial service the Sunday before Memorial Day every year,” McGonigal-Potter said. “We have a lot of people that sing and (play) music (for the service). We put a generator out back and it supplies the lights, the electric organ, electric guitar, microphones and all that.”

However, the chapel is open to anyone wanting to use it.

“People can use it for a funeral service, a wedding, or anything,” McGonigal-Potter said. “All we ask for is a donation for a use of the building.”

You can also visit the chapel anytime, with the exception of it being closed in the winter months from November to March. McGonigal-Potter encourages those visiting to sign the guestbook.

The association is comprised of 10 members that include president Joseph Luzier, vice president Dale King, secretary Mary Lee Moore, Lonnie Kovalick, Marve King, Beverly Hertlein, Tom Luzier, and Dave and Cindy Francisco.

Those wanting to donate can make checks payable to Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery and either mail them to Claire McGonigal-Potter, 114 Haggerty Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857 or to Mary Lee Moore, P.O. Box 72, Karthaus, PA 16845.