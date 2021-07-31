DuBOIS — City of DuBois Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker and Sandy Township Tax Collector Libby Roudybush remind residents that bills for DuBois Area School District taxes and per capita taxes should be arriving at the beginning of August.
Becker said for those who would like to make payments, the first payment will be due by Aug. 15.
According to Becker, the tax collector and city treasurer rely on mail deliveries. Individuals who do not receive a bill are asked to please check with their local tax collector to make the payment.
City of DuBois office hours are from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are here to help the citizens of the City of DuBois,” said Becker. “Taxes are the homeowners’ and citizens’ responsibility.”
For questions about local taxes in Sandy Township, residents may call Roudybush at 814-371-1901 or township Secretary/Treasurer Shelly Reasinger at 814-371-4220 or by using the township’s online contact form on its website — https://sandytownship.net/life-in-sandy-twp-area/tax-information.