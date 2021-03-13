REYNOLDSVILLE — An Ohio couple has been arrested by the Office of the Attorney General Josh Shapiro for alleged felony drug charges related to the seizure of about 850 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 150 tablets of morphine, and 30 grams of cocaine the office believes the couple were intending to deliver.
“Drug dealing is a dangerous and often violent enterprise, and we will not sit idly by while dealers traffic poison into Pennsylvania and try to profit by devastating our communities,” said Shapiro. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold those accountable who profit from drug trafficking.”
Office of the Attorney General filed charges against Kareem Jabbar Rock II, 26, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, on March 11, including seven felony charges of possession of a firearm prohibited, three counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of conspiracy –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and three misdemeanor charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Charges were also filed against Kimari Leigh Jackson, 25, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, on March 11 including eight felony charges of four counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four counts of conspiracy –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, five misdemeanor charges of four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, and three summary charges of disregard of traffic lane, driving an unregistered vehicle, and using an improper signal.
On Feb. 6, the Pennsylvania State Police pulled over Jackson for driving erratically in Jefferson County. During this stop, police discovered the passenger, Rock, had two active warrants for his arrest related to drug charges in Ohio. During a search of Jackson’s car, police found the couple were carrying 590 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Troopers also found keys to a Best Western hotel room in Clearfield County.
Jackson agreed to speak with officers, and said the couple had just arrived in the area when they were pulled over. She said they were here to visit friends and family, and denied any knowledge of the hotel room or the crystal meth found hidden in the car.
Police noted that during this interaction with Jackson, her phone was opened to a page with GPS leading them to the Best Western Plus. Troopers conducted a search in the hotel and confirmed with staff that a room at the Best Western Plus on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway, Clearfield, had been rented to Jackson.
Police executed a search warrant of the room and found a loaded pistol on the desk sitting next to a stuffed Nemo fish. Police noticed the fish had been cut and found two bags of suspected crystal meth, containing about 270 grams total, one bag of about 31 grams of suspected cocaine, a bag of 150 morphine 30 milligram tablets.
There were also two overnight bags found, one belonging to Jackson with items identifying her as the owner, and one belonging to Rock with items identifying him as the owner.
“This case is an example of outstanding police work by an individual trooper coupled with critical inter-agency communication and collaboration that resulted in the seizure of dangerous drugs and weapons and serious criminal charges filed against the individuals arrested,” said Major Jeremy Richard, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Rock is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail, and Jackson turned herself in to officers on March 11. Rock is being held in lieu of $400,000 bail. Jackson posted bail of $100,000.
Both Rock and Jackson have a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 27 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.