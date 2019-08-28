I ended last week’s column with a waggle-finger wave at Bobbie Andrews. I hoped that her daughters might read it to her. It was one of the worst moments of bad timing I have ever experienced.
The morning I wrote it, Cindy Morgan had alerted the members and hangers-on of the Redbank Valley Historical Society that Bobbie was at home under hospice care. I wanted to salute a former teacher and current friend as she began her final journey. Bobbie completed it rather more succinctly than I hoped.
The column appeared in the L-V two days later and I felt like a jerk. Bad timing sometimes dogs our steps that way.
Bobbie was on my mind during the county gardening club’s flower show the other Saturday. Any public event involving plates of cookies lined up on a folding table reminded me of her. My former home-ec classmates and I baked many a sheet of cookies under Bobbie’s supervision.
While reading Bobbie’s obituary yesterday, it occurred to me that we were her first students upon her return to teaching in 1967. She retired in 1990. That in itself is a tribute to her strength.
Getting 12-year-old girls to work together on anything is like organizing a can of earthworms sometimes, but she made it happen.
I may have been a model student in the kitchen, but the sewing segment of home economics humbled me. For whatever reason, putting me in front of a Singer sewing machine was simply a train wreck looking for a place to happen before catching fire.
Years later, Bobbie and I were reminiscing when I mentioned my being such a disaster area. She was relieved when I told her that my skills had improved dramatically in later years. In 1968 or so, she was in despair over a possible future in which I might need to support my family by taking in sewing.
It’s a good thing I went to college instead. My family would have starved in the streets, a remark that gave her a good laugh in 2012.
The basic homemaking skills segment of the class went much better for the most part. I sometimes make my mother’s bed when I’m visiting, and Mom marveled at my nice square corners the first time I did it in front of her. I told her proudly that I learned it from Bobbie.
I took a couple of nutrition classes while attending Penn State 15 years later. That was an easy ‘A’ in a lab class because Bobbie had already taught me most of what I needed to know.
I teased her about memorizing a recipe for medium white sauce in seventh grade, one of those miracle substances of the universe that belongs in the same category as WD-40, paracord and duct tape. Hide leftovers under a blanket of white sauce and even a picky five-year-old will eat them.
Bobbie invited me to an afternoon chitchat at her home shortly after I began working for the L-V. I think that it was a charming custom that she brought north with her after having grown up in coastal Virginia.
During our adult bonding session that day, I asked her about how she had met Tom and how her very Southern family reacted to having a Yankee in their midst.
“Well, Susan, my grandfather got very quiet.”
And it was followed by a quiet half-hidden smile and a flash of the eyes that defined Bobbie. I suspect that she was also adept at delivering a “Bless your heart” to those unfortunates who offended her, a favorite saying of Southern ladies everywhere.
I learned that she really wanted to be an English teacher, but the high school needed a junior-high home economics teacher in 1967. Few people told district superintendent Joe Kata “no,” and so Bobbie taught us the joys of medium white sauce instead of Chaucer.
But she remained an avid reader, showing up regularly at the library to check out books. I don’t recall her literary tastes, but Bobbie had an insider, her daughter Susan, scout out the latest offerings while working as a volunteer.
Bobbie caught a severe case of local-history-itis from her late husband, Tom Andrews, after he bought The Leader-Vindicator.
Reading some of Tom’s columns from the 1980s and 1990s is an education in itself. Bobbie cut and pasted many of them into a scrapbook now found in the Redbank Public Library’s Heritage Room, and many are now available as a stand-alone book from the local historical society.
The walls of her living room were full of intriguing photos from New Bethlehem’s early days. Our mutual favorite was a picture of a flock of sheep being driven up Penn Street in front of what is now Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Everyone who ever met Mary Barbara Andrews probably has a story. These are the cream of the crop that I could fit into 800 words or so.
Good-bye, dear lady. You were one of the good ones.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]