As a member of the farming community for most of my life, I have been a member of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau for many years. I even served as president for several years back in the mid-1980’s and I still participate in many of the activities and meetings. My wife and I were present for the Annual Fall Business Meeting that was held in the Roseville Grange Hall last Thursday evening.
In cooperation with the Penn State Cooperative Extension office out of Brookville, Jefferson County Farm Bureau sponsored this year’s Legislative Tour to the Vocational Agriculture Department at Brockway Area High School a few days before classes began in August. County Commissioners Jack Matson, Herb Bullers, and Jeff Pisarcik were there along with State Representative Cris Dush and Deborah Pontzer from Congressman Glenn Thompson’s office. It was a sort of homecoming for me since I had spent almost 50 years of my life in those buildings from 1st grade to retirement from the classroom.
First stop in the tour was the Friday-morning “Farmers’ Market” organized by the FFA in the school parking lot. This has been ongoing for the past 8 years where $5 per space is made available each week to any vendor from the Tri-County area who has home-grown or home-made items for sale to the community. Friday mornings were originally chosen for the market since that time didn’t conflict with any other sale in other towns; however, since then many of the other markets have changed their times or have shut down. Consideration will go into a possible change of time for next year, but the market will continue as is until the end of September this year.
Our second stop was the agriculture classroom in the high school. It still looked much like the classroom I remembered for all the years when it was occupied by the “teacher emeritus” – a title I have given to George Miller. George still tells how he stopped at the placement office at Penn State in the spring of 1953 to apply somewhere else for a job after his graduation. Always alert to the happenings around him, he overheard a fellow named James L. Hysong talking about an opening at Brockway. George had relatives from this area and had often hunted around here, so he stepped up and introduced himself, and the rest was history. George Miller retired in from teaching in 1989.
A number of others filled in for the next 20 years until Kyle Norman, a dynamic young farm boy from the Curwensville area and a graduate of Clearfield High School, also learned of an opening in Brockway and was named head man of the Ag Department in August of the 2007-08 school term. One of his former local students, long-time resident Matt Holt came along in the fall of 2015. Both men are graduates of Penn State University.
These days, they work together to teach courses in wildlife, entomology, public speaking, parliamentary procedure, and use of hand tools beginning with 8th and 9th graders; animal science of both small and large animals, natural resources, small gas engines, basic shop skills, welding, and forestry subjects to older students; and as seniors, they have horticulture and electric wiring, along with personal projects of their own choice or for requests from other teachers, family and friends. Sometimes their work takes them into the classroom of Industrial Arts Teacher John Barrow to utilize some high-tech equipment such as a 3-D printer.
Many of the courses might not be called “agricultural” but rather as “life skills” that will be valuable for the rest of their individual lives. The evidence can be seen by just browsing around the classroom and corresponding shops. The work in the indoor classroom and shops of the high school serves as preparation for the work outdoors. There is a very nice greenhouse that was donated from a backyard in DuBois where it was not being used. Here it provides an opportunity for students to raise select vegetable plants and flowers which can be offered as an FFA fund raiser each spring and to be a starter place for the “High Tunnel” sitting next door.
The plants that are grown can also be offered for sale to the public at the Farmers’ Market during the summer. That didn’t happen this year because of a weather miscalculation that caused many of the plants to get burned by unexpected hot weather – and turned into a learning experience for students and teachers alike. On the south side of the school campus, directly behind the Elementary School and just down over the hill from the Brookville Road, our tour took us to the “Property” as they call it. Several old buildings were torn down several years ago and a small barn was built.
The barn provides a home for a small flock of Rhode Island Red and Sex-link Hybrid hens and one happy rooster that provide eggs on a regular basis for sale or for use in cooking classes. Also, inside the high chain-link fence is a grove of apple, cherry, plum and pear trees along with small fruit and berry bushes. The fruit can be available for school classes; although everything was hit pretty hard by Japanese beetles this summer. Another section of this property has been recently purchased by the school district is being considered as a site for band mill to saw their own lumber for shop projects that can be from the tree to finished products.
Under the leadership of Kyle Norman and Matt Holt, the FFA (Future Farmers of America) in Brockway has grown from a typical membership of about 40 in previous years to 108 last year including 77 boys and 31 girls, far different from long-past years. Abby Alford in the current president. They are contemplating the organization of an alumni chapter in the near future.
Our walking tour took us back to the high school cafeteria where a fine lunch was served to us, provided by the Extension Office and transported all the way from Farmers Inn at Sigel. President Dan Park of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, then delivered a list of legislative concerns to those in attendance. Of course, this was a priority for the legislative tour along with showing county leaders and the public what is actually being done in our county.
Dan reported the following concerns of the farmer members of the PA Farm Bureau: Gas companies should be prohibited from receiving net royalty payments from gas well production below the statutorily required minimum of 12.5 percent of the value of production, after deductions for well operation and related costs; legislation is needed to ensure owners of farms enrolled in the state farmland preservation program may engage in agritourism enterprises on their farms; and amendments to the PA Vehicle Code that will increase maximum width allowances for local operation or movement of farm equipment in farm areas.
Also for landowners in general: to ensure humane society police officers receive additional training in proper enforcement procedures and performance risk management activities on farms than what is currently required; support for greater opportunity for input on and insight on new and existing regulations and regulatory interpretations; and a recommendation that the number of General Assembly members should remain at its present level of 203 House members and 50 Senate members since a reduction of members would only dilute the voice of rural communities in Harrisburg.
These are key issues presented to the legislators with a few new policies proposed for consideration at the PA Annual State Meeting at Hershey is November. This whole legislative tour is a fine way to speak for the people and to display current activities such as Vo-Ag to the community.
