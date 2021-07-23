In the mid-1950s, I started to collect baseball cards enclosed with the famous bubble gum from Topps. Like many boys of that era, I saved all the cards, even the duplicates. The duplicates were ripe for trading with my friends. Over the years I had many shoeboxes filled with baseball cards from 1955 through 1970. They were my treasured possession.
I would spend hours going through them. My friends and I would also sit on one of our front porches and negotiate to trade two or more cards for another player’s card. “I’ll give you three of these Pittsburgh Pirate cards for that Mickey Mantle card you have.” Often the other person would require more than three cards. He may ask for five in return. The deal would then be sealed.
As I grew into young adulthood those cards were still my ultimate treasure. When I would come home from the seminary I would pull out the large box container filled with my baseball cards. As the actress, Penny Marshall once opined: “We all used to collect baseball cards that came with bubble gum. You could never get the smell of gum off your cards, but you kept your Yankees cards pristine.” How true that reflection was for me.
During the summer of 1973, I was now two years away from ordination to the priesthood. One afternoon I went to the closet to retrieve the box container filled with my baseball cards. I could not find it. So, I inquired of my mom if she knew where the box was within the house. She nonchalantly responded that she threw the cards away while spring-cleaning in March.
I was stunned and initially speechless. After a few seconds, the only thing I could say was “Mickey Mantle is in a landfill!” I must have repeated that sentence at least a dozen times. My treasure, my passion was taken from me without my knowledge or consent. My mother a few years later gave me a very special Christmas gift, which I still have to this day. It was a T-shirt that said: “Once I was a millionaire until my mother threw out my baseball cards.”
This noteworthy moment in my life taught me two important lessons: forgiveness and asking where my true treasure resides. I forgave my mom and we laugh about that moment to this day. We all make mistakes and we need to be aware of our faults and failures. Forgiveness is one of the keys to who we are as Christians.
Several years later that moment also caused me to reflect on Christ’s words “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and decay destroy, and thieves break in and steal” (Matthew 6:19-21). Our true treasure is Christ and to live eternally in heaven. Thus, I learned two important lessons from a storehouse of baseball cards.
