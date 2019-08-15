“It takes a village to raise a child” is an African proverb that means that an entire community of people must interact with children for them to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. Over the past several months I was privileged to see this concept lived out right here in Brookville as my “child” to raise, the community prayer service known as Ignite the Fire, Brookville!, grew from a tiny seed to full maturity on July 29, 2019, when met in the Jefferson County Courthouse to worship, pray, and ask the Lord to move in our hearts.
Words can’t adequately express my gratitude to everyone who was involved, but I feel it’s important to try. Thank you to Ross and Ruth Willard and the KEY Fellowship prayer team for obediently following the vision the Lord gave you to visit 80 cities along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania and beyond to pray, and sound the call for revival. I am indebted to the following for helping to ensure that we had a public meeting space: Rep. Cris Dush and his staff, the Jefferson County Commissioners – Jeff Pisarcik, Herb Bullers, and Jack Matson –and their staff, Historic Brookville, Inc., Brookville Borough Council and staff, and Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald.
I am appreciative of the many pastors who shared event details with their parishioners and everyone who was in attendance. Special thanks is extended to Andy and Stephanie Shields and the Aglow International Brookville Lighthouse for providing a place of respite for the prayer team, their evening meal, and refreshments for the fellowship time that followed the service in the Town Square. I want to acknowledge Judge John Foradora, Rep. Cris Dush and Mayor Richard Beck who participated in the service and lit the match symbolic of passion and unity in service to God, our country and community.
And finally, thanks and praise goes to my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. I am humbled to be of service to him and the people of our area. He gets all the honor and glory.
It takes a village and my prayer is that all of us will work together to ensure that our community is a safe, nurturing environment in which to grow strong and healthy.
Mary Mauk