Can you pass the test? Could you become a United States citizen today?
We Americans do not know much about the democracy in which we live. We don’t know who the leaders in the House and the Senate are. We don’t know what is the largest expenditure in our national budget. Some folks cannot even name the three branches of government.
There are some things that citizens should know and one of the best ways to check your democracy literacy is to take the test that is required of folks who want to become citizens.
You can take the test online and you can even get your score! Try it and see if you could become a citizen today: https://www.test-guide.com/citizenship-test/free-citizenship-practice-tests/citizenship-practice-test-1.html
Carole A. Briggs
Brookville